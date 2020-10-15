MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Available on Digital & DVD Oct. 27

Available October 27 in the Funimation Shop and select retailers.

Funimation is releasing My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie bundle that includes the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital download including SUB and DUB is available October 27 in the Funimation Shop and select retailers. Released in theaters earlier this year, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising delighted audiences and earned over $13 million at the box office MAKING IT the #8 highest-grossing anime films of all time in the U.S. Now fans can own the hit film!

Head over to Funimation's shop to get the movie PLUS a 25th Anniversary Silver Chrome All Might Funko POP! with purchase. DON'T miss this exciting opportunity to add the film and the Funko POP! to your collection.

The number one hero anime is back for a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen! Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation ... until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk!

His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.

View More TV Stories Related Articles