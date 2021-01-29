MY FAVE VS. YOUR FAVE And More Among Cooking Channel February Highlights

Cooking Channel is firing up the February schedule with new show My Fave Vs. Your Fave and new episodes of fan-favorite series.

Host Sunny Anderson and a panel of opinionated food lovers go head-to-head and debate the all-time best dishes ever on My Fave Vs. Your Fave, premiering on Sunday, February 28th at 9pmET/6pmPT. With Sunny taking on the role of referee, she calls the shots and gives the scores as each panelist wears their heart on their sleeve and goes to the mat for their favorite dishes.

Get ready, because this food fight is about to get fired up! Also on Sundays at 10pmET/7pmPT, join Eddie Jackson as he tracks down the yummiest, most satisfying and decadent dishes around the world in new episodes of Yum and Yummer. On Mondays at 10pmET/7pmPT, catch episodes of BIZARRE FOODS: DELICIOUS DESTINATIONS with Andrew Zimmern exploring the iconic foods that define a location.

Then, join Roger Mooking on Wednesdays at 9pmET/6pmPT for a culinary adventure to hunt down the most extravagant, not-to-be-missed food in new episodes of Man's Greatest Food, followed at 10pmET/7pmPT by new episodes of Food Paradise. On CookingChannelTV.com, check out the guide to game day with delicious and fun recipes. Join the Cooking Channel conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PREMIERE EPISODES

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

· Premiering Monday, February 1st at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Cincinnati"

Andrew Zimmern celebrates the can't-miss local favorites of Cincinnati's cuisine, including pork schnitzel, goetta and Cincinnati chili.

· Premiering Monday, February 8th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Oklahoma City"

Andrew Zimmern shares the best of Oklahoma City and the stick-to-your-ribs fare that locals have been enjoying for generations. There's prime T-bone steaks, chicken fried steaks, beef bone-infused pho and fried fruit pies.

· Premiering Monday, February 15th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Chicago Neighborhoods"

Andrew Zimmern explores the neighborhoods that make Chicago a culinary treasure trove, from handcrafted burgers in the West Loop to street-style tacos in Wicker Park and barbecue chicken served up in Bronzeville.

· Premiering Monday, February 22nd at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Iowa State Fair"

Andrew Zimmern shares a gastronomic tour of the Iowa State Fair, with its fresh, locally grown sweet corn, baked sausage cavatelli, Dutch letter pastries and dizzying array of sandwiches.

Online, viewers can find Cooking Channel's ultimate restaurant guide and plan their own delicious destinations using #BizarreFoods.

Food Paradise

· Premiering Wednesday, February 3rd at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Stuffed"

Road trip across America to discover the best stuffed foods in the nation. From a wrestling-themed restaurant in Chicago to a baked potato factory in Houston, there's nothing quite like these restaurants serving up flavorful stuffed bites.

· Premiering Wednesday, February 10th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Taste of the Town"

Favorite local hot spots serve up their city's most famous foods. From chicken wings in Buffalo, NY, to spicy chili in Houston, Texas, find out which restaurants do their city's iconic dishes proud.

· Premiering Wednesday, February 17th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "All-American Classics"

A stateside hunt to find the best versions of classic American dishes. From hot dogs in Ohio to burgers in Oklahoma, these restaurants serve up nostalgic food with some innovative modern twists.

· Premiering Wednesday, February 24th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Sausage Kings"

Sausage works for breakfast, lunch, dinner -- and even a late-night snack. From Milwaukee-style brats in Wisconsin to fried chicken sausage in Austin, Texas, these are America's hot spots for one of its most universal foods.

Online, browse photos of recent culinary road trips, complete with tasty stops at one-of-a-kind restaurants sure to deliver unforgettable experiences.

Man's Greatest Food

· Premiering Wednesday, February 3rd at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Home Cooking"

Roger Mooking cozies up to 15 of the best heartwarming classics, including home-cooked treats, tender meats, savory stews, cheesy pastas and decadent desserts. Take a trip down memory lane with him as he scours the U.S. for all the best treats from childhood, and spend time with chefs as they share tips and tricks on how best to touch the heart through the stomach.

· Premiering Wednesday, February 10th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Handheld"

Roger Mooking wraps his hands around 15 of America's best sandwiches, tacos, pizza slices, chicken wings and more. If it's tasty and can be picked up by hand, Roger has found it. Some of the most creative chefs give a peek inside their kitchens with recipes and tips on how to make these flavorful one- and two-handed culinary masterpieces.

· Premiering Wednesday, February 17th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Brunch"

Roger Mooking counts down 15 of the best egg, meat, pastry and hash dishes being served up across the U.S. What do they have in common? They all make for a killer brunch! Fried oysters Benedict, huevos rancheros hash, chicken and waffles, volcano eggs, savory brunch dogs and sinfully sweet bostock prove that the great American brunch tradition is thriving, and its most creative chefs share their best dishes and how to prepare them.

· Premiering Wednesday, February 24th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Fully Loaded"

Roger Mooking showcases 15 of the most lovingly loaded culinary creations around the country. These delicious dishes are stacked high and stuffed with flavor, from Cadillac nachos to a stuffed whole hog porchetta. There's a quadruple chocolate cheesecake, a double-decker pizza and even a massive torta bamba sandwich with seven mouthwatering meats. If food makes people happy, these fully loaded masterpieces will make them ecstatic.

Online, go behind the scenes with Roger Mooking and check out some of the most-beloved bites from coast to coast.

My Fave vs. Your Fave- Premiering Sunday, February 28th at 9pmET/6pmPT

Sunny Anderson and a panel of opinionated food lovers go head-to-head and debate the all-time best dishes ever on My Fave vs Your Fave! Sunny is the referee in this match, she calls the shots and gives the scores as each panelist wears their heart on their sleeve and goes to the mat for their favorite dishes! Which dish wins the title? That's up to Sunny and how persuasive the panel can be! Get ready, because this food fight is about to get fired up!

· Premiering Sunday, February 28th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Duking it Out Over Diner Food"

Sunny Anderson hosts a discussion with panelists Chef Christian Petroni, Foodie Ali Khan and former food editor Nilou Motamed in a match-up of Diner Classics! Will crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and the classic club reign supreme?

· Premiering Sunday, February 28th at 9:30pmET/6:30pmPT - "Bar Food Brawl"

Sunny Anderson hosts a discussion with panelists Chef Christian Petroni, Foodie Ali Khan and former food editor Nilou Motamed in a battle over the best bar foods. Whether it's date night or game day, will a seafood tower or chili take the 'W'?

Online, join the debate with #MyFaveVsYourFave.

Yum and Yummer

· Premiering Sunday, February 14th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Campus Cravings"

Eddie Jackson might miss COLLEGE FOOTBALL and parties, but most importantly, he misses the food! No matter the time, day or night, you can always find some of the best bites around to satisfy your campus cravings.

· Premiering Sunday, February 21st at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Fit For a King"

For those days when you're craving over-the-top treats, Eddie Jackson finds big, rich and extravagant dishes. These indulgent eats are truly fit for a king.

· Premiering Sunday, February 28th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Food Truck Frenzy"

Who doesn't love what food trucks bring to the table? Whether it's mouthwatering burgers, tacos with a twist or delicious desserts -- Eddie Jackson discovers that there's a food truck for just about anything you're craving.