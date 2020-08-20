MTV Announces First-Ever Performances From Black Eyed Peas and DaBaby for 2020 VMAs

Previously announced performers include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and more.

For the first time ever, DaBaby and Black Eyed Peas will be both taking the stage at the MTV "VMAs" and will join the previously announced star studded lineup including Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, J Balvin, Doja Cat and more. Da Baby is also up for three nominations this year.

This will be the first performance of Black Eyed Peas' newest single "VIDA LOCA."

"Looking back, I can't believe Black Eyed Peas have never played the MTV Video Music Awards. 15 years after we played the MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS pre-show at Radio City in New York, to be on the top of the charts and on the MTV VMA big stage is a blessing. Thanks to our fans who made this all possible, and we're going to give them something very special with our first-ever performance of 'Vida Loca', said will.i.am, founding member Black Eyed Peas.

VMA Stats:

Black Eyed Peas: Previous "VMAs" history includes 10 nominations and 2 wins.

DaBaby: 3 nominations this year (Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop: "BOP," Best Choreography: "BOP"), and 1 nomination in 2019 ("Song of the Summer").

Black Eyed Peas: With every move, Black Eyed Peas dictate the rhythm of culture. Over the past 25 years, the Los Angeles trio-will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo-earned six GRAMMY® Awards and achieved sales of 35 million albums and 120 million singles across seminal releases such as Elephunk, The E.N.D., and more. Cemented as one of the era's biggest acts, they emerged as "the second best-selling artist/group of all time for downloaded tracks," according to Nielsen, and landed on Billboard's "Hot 100 Artists of the Decade." Moving over 3 million tickets, performing 300-plus shows throughout 30 different countries, and headlining stadiums, they graced the biggest stage in the world with a landmark performance at the SUPER BOWL XLV Halftime Show in 2011. They ignited a new era with the 2019 single "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" alongside J Balvin. Featured as the lead single of the Bad Boys FOR LIFE Soundtrack, it exploded as a phenomenon right out of the gate, generating over 1 billion combined streams and video views in under six months' time. Impressively, it toppled the Spotify streaming counts of classics like "I Gotta Feeling" and "Where Is The Love?" to emerge as the group's "most-listened to song on a platform." Taking over airwaves, it ascended to Top 10 at Pop Radio, becoming their "first Top 10 at the format in a decade." The follow-up "MAMACITA" [feat. Ozuna & J.Rey Soul] only accelerated the ascendancy of Black Eyed Peas to total cultural dominance in 2020. It impressively grew even faster than "RITMO" with 27 million views in less than seven days. It formally welcomed a new member to THE FAMILY by showcasing J. Rey Soul as a featured artist with the group. With their eighth album and full-length debut for Epic Records on the way, Black Eyed Peas move culture like never before.

DaBaby: Hip-hop phenom, DaBaby (South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records) has become an undeniable presence, amassing over 11 billion global streams during his tenure with Interscope Records. The success of his latest album Blame It On Baby (released, April 2020) continues the star's impressive run. The album remains in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 following its April 2020 release and is home to the breakout hit, "ROCKSTAR" featuring Roddy Ricch. The single spent seven non-consecutive weeks at #1. DaBaby recently released the Deluxe version of his album which features ten new songs.

The Charlotte, NC artist has been blazing the charts since his 2019 debut project, Baby On Baby, propelled him to mass recognition. Spending 72 weeks on Billboard's Top 200 and 43 weeks within the top 50, the effort spawned the double-platinum Grammy-nominated single, "Suge." He followed up with his album, KIRK, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 before launching a duly titled North American tour featuring Stunna 4 Vegas. The album included the smash hit "BOP" which has over 275 MM views on YouTube. He was also invited to appear on Dreamville's highly regarded album, Revenge of the Dreamers III. By the close of 2019, DaBaby had the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any artist, with 22 songs. In 2020, DaBaby has been recognized heavily across the award circuit. He swept his three categories at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards and won Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET AWARDS and BET Hip Hop Awards, respectively. He received two prestigious Grammy nominations for his song "SUGE." Next, he will vie for four MTV Video Music Awards, including Artist of the Year.

