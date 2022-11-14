MONEY COURT With Bethenny Frankel & Kevin O'Leary Sets CNBC Premiere Date

CNBC TODAY announced primetime original series "Money Court" with entrepreneur and investor Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank") and entrepreneur, Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel premieres Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT.

In each of the seven all-new one-hour episodes, Kevin and Bethenny, the ultimate team of business experts, weigh in on and resolve a wide range of high-stakes financial disputes commonly faced by many small and expanding business and chart a path forward.

Whether it's estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, friends and business partners disagreeing over pricing strategy, or partners with different visions for their future, what all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money, and an agreement by the participants to abide by Kevin and Bethenny's ruling.

Together, they'll carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant information, and ultimately come up with a strategic solution to set the business on the right path.

In the November 30th season premiere: 1) A builder and his VC partners are at odds over the $150 million needed to acquire real estate for his family entertainment centers; 2) With $4 million at stake, business partners disagree on whether to have staff work remotely or in the office; 3) Two sisters and a secret family recipe are at the center of a dispute over how to expand their baked goods business.

Is your small business involved in a money dispute? Is this business conflict eating into your profits or driving a wedge between you and your partners, employees, or friends?

"Money Court" is produced by Anvil 1893 Entertainment with Eric Schotz, Kevin O'Leary, Bethenny Frankel and Stuart Krasnow serving as executive producers. Timothy Kuryak is the executive producer for CNBC.

