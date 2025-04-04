MOBLAND Breaks Record as Biggest Paramount+ Global Series Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MobLand has broken records as the biggest Paramount+ global series launch ever on premiere day, delivering 2.2 million global viewers and generating 9.7 million total views on socials. The series joins 1923 and Landman as the top three launches in Paramount+ history. The new global crime series premiered Sunday, March 30th, and episode two of the series will premiere on Sunday, April 6.

MobLand is executive produced by Guy Ritchie and marks his first TV series for Paramount+, created and written by Bennett (Top Boy and The Day of the Jackal) and written by Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari and Spectre). This marks Butterworth’s second hit TV series, following The Agency also for Paramount+, continuing a successful track record under his exclusive TV overall that McCarthy signed him to for Paramount+ and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed - and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.

The show stars Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Brosnan (Die Another Day), Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) and Helen Mirren (The Queen).

Executive Producer & Director: Guy Ritchie, Anthony Byrne

Comments