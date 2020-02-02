MINARI, THE REASON I JUMP, I CARRY YOU WITH ME, and More Win 2020 Sundance Film Festival Awards; Full List!
The Sundance Film Festival announced its 2020 award winners yesterday.
Lee Isaac Chung's Minari was the big winner, taking both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.
Jerry Rothwell's documentary The Reason I Jump took the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award, and Heidi Ewing's I Carry You With Me was the NEXT section's audience winner. Both films also won two awards apiece tonight.
Check out the full list of winners below!
AUDIENCE AWARDS
U.S. Dramatic
Minari
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung
U.S. Documentary
Crip Camp
Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht
World Cinema Dramatic
Identifying Features (Sin Senas Particulares)
Directed by Fernanda Valadez
World Cinema Documentary
The Reason I Jump
Jerry Rothwell
Next
I Carry You With Me
Directed by Heidi Ewing
GRAND JURY PRIZES
U.S. Dramatic
Minari
Director: Lee Isaac Chung
U.S. Documentary
Boys State
Directors: Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine
World Cinema Dramatic
Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness
Director: Massoud Bakhshi
World Cinema Documentary
The Reason I Jump
Director: Jerry Rothwell
DIRECTING
U.S. Dramatic
The 40-Year-Old Version
Director: Radha Blank
U.S. Documentary
Time
Director: Garrett Bradley
World Cinema Dramatic
Cuties
Director: Maïmouna Doucouré
World Cinema Documentary
The Earth Is Blue As An Orange
Director: Iryna Tsilyk
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
U.S. Dramatic: Edson Oda for Nine Days
Next Innovator Prize
I Carry You With Me
Director: Heidi Ewing
SPECIAL JURY PRIZES
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast
Charm City Kings
Director: Angel Manuel Soto
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Auteur Filmmaking
Shirley
Director: Josephine Decker
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Neo-Realism
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Director-writer: Eliza Hittman
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing
Welcome to Chechnya
Editor: Tyler H. Walk
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Innovation in Non-fiction Storytelling
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Director: Kirsten Johnson
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker
Feels Good Man
Director: Arthur Jones
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking
The Fight
Directors: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Eli Despres
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting
Ben Whishaw
Surge
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking
This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection
Director-writer: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Screenplay
Fernanda Valadez, Astrid Rondero
Identifying Features (Sin Señas Particulares)
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling
The Painter And The Thief
Director: Benjamin Ree
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc
Acasa, My Home
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing
Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko, Ryan Mullins
Softie
Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award
Devon Edwards
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Alfred P. Sloan Prize
Tesla
Directed by Michael Almereyda
SHORT FILMS
Grand Jury Prize
So What if the Goats Die (France/Morocco)
Directed by Sofia Alaoui
U.S. Fiction
-Ship: A Visual Poem
Directed by Terrence Daye
International Fiction
The Devil's Harmony (UK)
Directed by Dylan Holmes Williams
Non-Fiction
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Directed by Matthew Kilip
Animation
Daughter (Czech Republic)
Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
Acting
Sadaf Asgari, in Exam (Iran)
Directed by Sonia K. Hadad
Directing
Michael Arcos, Valerio's Day Out (U.S./Colombia)