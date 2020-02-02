MINARI, THE REASON I JUMP, I CARRY YOU WITH ME, and More Win 2020 Sundance Film Festival Awards; Full List!

The Sundance Film Festival announced its 2020 award winners yesterday.

Lee Isaac Chung's Minari was the big winner, taking both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Jerry Rothwell's documentary The Reason I Jump took the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award, and Heidi Ewing's I Carry You With Me was the NEXT section's audience winner. Both films also won two awards apiece tonight.

Check out the full list of winners below!

AUDIENCE AWARDS

U.S. Dramatic

Minari
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

U.S. Documentary

Crip Camp
Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht

World Cinema Dramatic

Identifying Features (Sin Senas Particulares)
Directed by Fernanda Valadez

World Cinema Documentary

The Reason I Jump
Jerry Rothwell

Next

I Carry You With Me
Directed by Heidi Ewing

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Dramatic

Minari
Director: Lee Isaac Chung

U.S. Documentary

Boys State
Directors: Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine

World Cinema Dramatic

Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness
Director: Massoud Bakhshi

World Cinema Documentary

The Reason I Jump
Director: Jerry Rothwell

DIRECTING

U.S. Dramatic

The 40-Year-Old Version
Director: Radha Blank

U.S. Documentary

Time
Director: Garrett Bradley

World Cinema Dramatic

Cuties
Director: Maïmouna Doucouré

World Cinema Documentary

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange
Director: Iryna Tsilyk

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

U.S. Dramatic: Edson Oda for Nine Days

Next Innovator Prize

I Carry You With Me
Director: Heidi Ewing

SPECIAL JURY PRIZES

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast

Charm City Kings
Director: Angel Manuel Soto

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Auteur Filmmaking

Shirley
Director: Josephine Decker

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Neo-Realism

Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Director-writer: Eliza Hittman

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing

Welcome to Chechnya
Editor: Tyler H. Walk

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Innovation in Non-fiction Storytelling

Dick Johnson Is Dead
Director: Kirsten Johnson

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker

Feels Good Man
Director: Arthur Jones

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking

The Fight
Directors: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Eli Despres

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting

Ben Whishaw
Surge

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking

This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection
Director-writer: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Screenplay

Fernanda Valadez, Astrid Rondero
Identifying Features (Sin Señas Particulares)

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling

The Painter And The Thief
Director: Benjamin Ree

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc
Acasa, My Home

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing

Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko, Ryan Mullins
Softie

Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award

Devon Edwards

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Alfred P. Sloan Prize

Tesla
Directed by Michael Almereyda

SHORT FILMS

Grand Jury Prize

So What if the Goats Die (France/Morocco)
Directed by Sofia Alaoui

U.S. Fiction

-Ship: A Visual Poem
Directed by Terrence Daye

International Fiction

The Devil's Harmony (UK)
Directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Non-Fiction

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Directed by Matthew Kilip

Animation

Daughter (Czech Republic)
Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Acting

Sadaf Asgari, in Exam (Iran)
Directed by Sonia K. Hadad

Directing

Michael Arcos, Valerio's Day Out (U.S./Colombia)




