MINARI, THE REASON I JUMP, I CARRY YOU WITH ME, and More Win 2020 Sundance Film Festival Awards; Full List!

The Sundance Film Festival announced its 2020 award winners yesterday.

Lee Isaac Chung's Minari was the big winner, taking both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Jerry Rothwell's documentary The Reason I Jump took the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award, and Heidi Ewing's I Carry You With Me was the NEXT section's audience winner. Both films also won two awards apiece tonight.

Check out the full list of winners below!

AUDIENCE AWARDS

U.S. Dramatic

Minari

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

U.S. Documentary

Crip Camp

Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht

World Cinema Dramatic

Identifying Features (Sin Senas Particulares)

Directed by Fernanda Valadez

World Cinema Documentary

The Reason I Jump

Jerry Rothwell

Next

I Carry You With Me

Directed by Heidi Ewing

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Dramatic

Minari

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

U.S. Documentary

Boys State

Directors: Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine

World Cinema Dramatic

Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness

Director: Massoud Bakhshi

World Cinema Documentary

The Reason I Jump

Director: Jerry Rothwell

DIRECTING

U.S. Dramatic

The 40-Year-Old Version

Director: Radha Blank

U.S. Documentary

Time

Director: Garrett Bradley

World Cinema Dramatic

Cuties

Director: Maïmouna Doucouré

World Cinema Documentary

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Director: Iryna Tsilyk

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

U.S. Dramatic: Edson Oda for Nine Days

Next Innovator Prize

I Carry You With Me

Director: Heidi Ewing

SPECIAL JURY PRIZES

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast

Charm City Kings

Director: Angel Manuel Soto

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Auteur Filmmaking

Shirley

Director: Josephine Decker

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Neo-Realism

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Director-writer: Eliza Hittman

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing

Welcome to Chechnya

Editor: Tyler H. Walk

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Innovation in Non-fiction Storytelling

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Director: Kirsten Johnson

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker

Feels Good Man

Director: Arthur Jones

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking

The Fight

Directors: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Eli Despres

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting

Ben Whishaw

Surge

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking

This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection

Director-writer: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Screenplay

Fernanda Valadez, Astrid Rondero

Identifying Features (Sin Señas Particulares)

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling

The Painter And The Thief

Director: Benjamin Ree

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc

Acasa, My Home

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing

Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko, Ryan Mullins

Softie

Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award

Devon Edwards

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Alfred P. Sloan Prize

Tesla

Directed by Michael Almereyda

SHORT FILMS

Grand Jury Prize

So What if the Goats Die (France/Morocco)

Directed by Sofia Alaoui

U.S. Fiction

-Ship: A Visual Poem

Directed by Terrence Daye

International Fiction

The Devil's Harmony (UK)

Directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Non-Fiction

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Directed by Matthew Kilip

Animation

Daughter (Czech Republic)

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Acting

Sadaf Asgari, in Exam (Iran)

Directed by Sonia K. Hadad

Directing

Michael Arcos, Valerio's Day Out (U.S./Colombia)





