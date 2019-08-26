MGM TV Signs Deal With Renee Zellweger

Variety reports that actress Renee Zellweger has signed a first look deal with MGM TV. She plans to develop new projects to direct and potentially star in.

"MGM is the perfect home for The Picture Co. as we look to amplify and invest in stories and storytellers," said Zellweger and partner Carmella Casinelli in a joint statement. "Their existing library is rich with creative possibilities and we're excited to embark on this new adventure together."

Zellweger played Roxie Hart in the Academy Award-winning 2003 screen adaptation of "Chicago." She won an Oscar in 2004 for "Cold Mountain," and she will star as stage and screen legend Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic "Judy."

"Lindsay Sloane and I were introduced to Renee and Carmella via MGM's Stacey Levin," said Steve Sark, MGM president of television production and development. "We were very excited about the type of projects they were passionate about, so we decided to lock arms and do this together. On this 100th anniversary of United Artists, we are honored to welcome them to our studio's long legacy of great storytelling."

Read the original story on Variety.





