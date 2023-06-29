MGM+ Renews Sci-Fi Horror Series FROM for Season Three

The series is set to return in 2024.  

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 1 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 4 Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover

MGM+ Renews Sci-Fi Horror Series FROM for Season Three

MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, announced TODAY that the contemporary sci-fi horror series FROM has been renewed for a 10-episode third season.

Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

In the wake of Season Two’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them. The series is set to return in 2024.  

FROM is the second-most viewed series in the history of the premium network, behind the Emmy winning Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker and co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos).  

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) and an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad (Honor Society), and Scott McCord (East of Middle West).

Joining the ensemble in Season Two were Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann). 

“The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the SECRETS OF the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.” 

"We're so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell ... and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way," said Jack Bender, executive producer and director. 

FROM is a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV.  Alongside Jeff Pinkner, John Griffin, and Jack Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. 

Photo Credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+ 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Ellie Kemper in Netflixs HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ellie Kemper in Netflix's HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS Trailer

Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, and Julia Shiplett. Watch the new video trailer now!

2
Kim Cattrall Is Done With SEX & THE CITY Following AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo Photo
Kim Cattrall Is Done With SEX & THE CITY Following AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo

Kim Cattrall has confirmed that she will not be returning to the role of Samantha Jones from Sex & the City after her cameo in And Just Like That. Yesterday, Cattrall appeared on The View to tease the cameo, revealing that the head of HBO called her to request a return. Watch the interview video now!

3
RUPAULS DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three

10 fierce and fabulous queens from across Australia and New Zealand will be put to the test. Only one can walk away with the title of Down Under’s Drag Race Superstar. The 10 queens fighting for the crown are: Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze, and Rita Menu.

4
Anne Burrell & Jeff Mauro Mentor on WORST COOKS IN AMERICA Photo
Anne Burrell & Jeff Mauro Mentor on WORST COOKS IN AMERICA

In the eight-episode season, food superstars Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro each lead a team of fun and flirty kitchen disasters through a life-changing culinary bootcamp to transform them from cooking duds into kitchen studs. The recruits learn how to make date-friendly dishes and they also go head-to-head in romantic dating-inspired challenges,

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kim Cattrall Will Not Return to SEX & THE CITY Role After AND JUST LIKE THAT CameoKim Cattrall Will Not Return to SEX & THE CITY Role After AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'
Small Crush Releases New Single '5'Small Crush Releases New Single '5'
Sore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled AlbumSore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled Album

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
LEOPOLDSTADT
ALADDIN