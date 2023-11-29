MGM+ Renews GODFATHER OF HARLEM for Fourth Season

MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, TODAY announced it has greenlit a 10-episode order for the fourth season of Emmy-winning drama series Godfather of Harlem, starring Academy Award® winner Forest Whitaker and co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos).

The new season will begin production next year in New York. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Godfather of Harlem is MGM+’s No. 1 all time acquisition-driver for subscribers and one of the platform’s top performing original series. It's also the platform's most popular series for African American audiences —Season Three’s linear audience composition is 54% AA.

In Season Four, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas. After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

“Forest Whitaker’s inspired performance as Bumpy Johnson has introduced an iconic, archetypal television antihero to the premium television landscape,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “The cast and creative team exceed expectations every single season, both creatively and cinematically. We couldn’t be more delighted to embark on a fourth season with this incredibly talented group of people.”

“I’m so gratified to continue my creative partnership with Michael Wright, his MGM+ team, and ABC Signature,” said Chris Brancato, co-creator. “This show has been a labor of love, and we dedicate this season to Paul Eckstein, my friend and co-creator, who passed unexpectedly this summer."

“After such a long time away, I’m so excited to be returning to set alongside such an incredible cast, crew, and creative team, under the powerful leadership of Chris Brancato. We’re so appreciative of Michael Wright’s support at MGM+, and thrilled that GODFATHER OF HARLEM has resonated with fans around the world. We can’t wait to get to work on season four!” said Forest Whitaker.

In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last KING of Scotland) as star and executive producer, Season Four will see the return of Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing), and Erik LaRay Harvey (Boardwalk Empire, Luke Cage), among others.

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Markuann Smith. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.