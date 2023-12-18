MGM+ Renews BEACON 23 For Season Two

MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, today announced it has picked up the second season of the science-fiction mystery thriller Beacon 23, based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey.

Produced by Boat Rocker, the new season will premiere on MGM+ in April 2024 with eight new episodes. Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series and executive produces. Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield) and Joy Blake (The Passage, Ghost Whisperer) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on Season Two.

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and Season One followed Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates became entangled after they found themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that served as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers.

In Season Two, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way.

“The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey’s best-selling book to life, and we’re excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23’s universe of suspense, emotion, and unforeseen twists,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

“We’re thrilled that Beacon 23 has found a loyal audience on MGM+ and look forward to sharing more episodes with fans in 2024,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. “Thank you to our dedicated creative partners, the wonderful team at MGM+, and the talented cast and crew for helping deliver what is sure to be an unforgettable season of television.”

“Beacon 23’s Season Two ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists, and exciting new characters,” said Glen Mazzara. “It’s a thrill ride. I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

"I'm so grateful to MGM+ for continuing the story of Beacon 23. What an incredible opportunity for us to tell the stories of such unexpected characters whose lives are inextricably linked by a place that few understand, and none can ever leave," said Joy Blake.

This season will feature Stephan James (Homecoming), Natasha Mumba (The Last of Us), and Ellen Wong (GLOW).

Produced by Boat Rocker, Glen Mazzara and Joy Blake serve as the executive producers alongside Zak Penn, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, KATIE O’Connell Marsh, Liz Varner, and Stephan James.

Photo Credit: Rafy Winterfeld/Boat Rocker/MGM+