Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEET CUTE Starring Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco Gets September Peacock Premiere

MEET CUTE Starring Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco Gets September Peacock Premiere

The film will premiere on Wednesday, September 21.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Peacock  announced TODAY the feature film MEET CUTE from Weed Road Pictures will premiere on Wednesday, September 21 as Peacock's newest Original film.

MEET CUTE follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it's love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasn't fate at all. Sheila's got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I DON'T get to make," said director Alex Lehmann. "I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this WILD romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

"We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall," said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming. "It's the perfect film to join Peacock's catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion."

MEET CUTE is produced by Weed Road Pictures and directed by Alex Lehmann. Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon serve as Producers. The film is written by Noga Pnueli.

Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O'Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Noga Pnueli, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco serve as Executive Producers.



Related Stories View MoreTV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Peter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and VinylPeter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and Vinyl
August 16, 2022

As part of their long relationship with live concert releases, Peter Hook & The Light and Live Here Now have announced that the recent sold out homecoming “Joy Division : A Celebration” show end July 2022 at O2 Apollo Manchester was recorded in full and is now set for release as a limited edition triple CD and vinyl as well as download.
Danny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKSDanny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKS
August 16, 2022

Tony winner Danny Burstein, Susan Sarandon, Justin Marcel McManus, John Turturro, Carmen Ejogo, Hart Bochner, Ben Shenkman, Leon Addison Brown, and Dan Finnerty all appear in a tale about a hypnotist blackmailed into becoming a hitman. Parker is an 18-Year Old Writer, Director, Actor, and Producer.
Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'
August 16, 2022

Miami’s electrifying new Rock band, Better Strangers, has set a release for their upcoming single Nicotine Dreams. Better Strangers recorded the track at Brain Damage Studios before having it mixed by Grammy award winner James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mastered by the renowned Maor Appelbaum.
THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8
August 16, 2022

Fans didn’t sleep on The Sandman as the series stayed atop the English TV List with 127.5M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comics from Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Check out the complete Netflix Top 10 now!
Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATIONExclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION
August 16, 2022

Watch an exclusive video of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show. In the new episode, Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her parents a dream renovation.