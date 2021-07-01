Lydia Hurlbut Announced as CEO of Hurlbut Academy

Today, Lydia Hurlbut steps into the role of CEO of the Hurlbut Academy, as the business expands to cater to a wider range of industry innovators.

Hurlbut has been working in the film education company with her husband for the past 12 years. With the couple's recent decision to expand the business to manage its rapid growth, Hurlbut now steps into the lead role. Her husband Shane has been focused on educating the next generation of filmmakers, essentially working two full-time jobs simultaneously. With Hurlbut now taking the reins, her husband can focus more energy on his cinematography career.

"Shane is busier than ever. He'll always be a key contributor to our business, but we want to broaden the horizons of our members beyond the field of cinematography. I'm passionate about education and growth, so I'll be hiring working professionals of diverse backgrounds to teach new subjects such as color correction and post production workflow.

"In the next few months, we're launching our new platform, which will make courses more affordable and accessible - for both our existing members and other filmmaking professionals who want to expand their knowledge and career trajectory. We will be offering special introductory pricing on the new website (and special group rates for university students).

ABOUT:

The Hurlbut Academy [soon to be known as The Filmmakers Academy] delivers outstanding online education on filmmaking, cinematography, lighting, production, post production workflows and healthy work/life balance from the best industry professionals in the business. It is a networking hub and educational platform for all things filmmaking. Created by filmmakers for filmmakers, its mentors and masterclass courses not only equip members with the knowledge they need to thrive in the industry, but it packs in information about the nuances of the trade, useful tips and relevant terminology. It is a resource where filmmakers can master their craft, meet like-minded creatives and grow. The Hurlbut Academy offers paid memberships and scholarships, allowing access to all courses. Several free courses are provided, allowing professionals to get a taste of the Academy's entertainment, instruction and inspiration. The company's mission is to elevate the craft of cinema for all filmmakers around the world. Its philosophy is that rising tides lift all ships.