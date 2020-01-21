Luke Combs Will Musical Guest on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs will make his debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" next Saturday, February 1 with host JJ Watt.

The performance is just the latest achievement in what continues to be a groundbreaking and historic series of years for Combs. In November, his critically acclaimed new album, What You See Is What You Get, debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold. It was also a global #1 album, topping charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K. Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), the record enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams. It also achieved the biggest first week of album streams ever for a country artist on Apple Music and was the first country album ever to hit #1 on the platform's U.S. overall albums chart, while also setting a new global record for first-week streams for a country album at Spotify and breaking the Amazon Music record for more first-week streams than any other country album debut.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP last summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. Additionally, Combs' most recent single, "Even Though I'm Leaving," spent its third week at #1 at country radio, MAKING IT Combs' seventh consecutive #1-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

In celebration of the release, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2. The sold-out stadium show is part of Combs' "What You See Is What You Get Tour," which continues Combs' historic success on the road with all ten of the concerts selling out immediately after going on-sale, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington, KY's Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes-breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue's 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA's Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue's record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Continuing his historic year, Combs' double Platinum debut album This One's For You recently spent its 50th non-consecutive week at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997. This One's For You was also the most-streamed country album of 2019.

Additional notable achievements and recognitions:

Awarded Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy") at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards

Recently inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry

Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT MUSIC AWARDS for his CMT CROSSROADS performance of "Beautiful Crazy" with Leon Bridges

Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards

Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period

First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6)

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TRACK LIST

1. "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

2. "Refrigerator Door"

3. "Even Though I'm Leaving"

4. "Lovin' On You"

5. "Moon Over Mexico"

6. "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn

7. "Blue Collar Boys"

8. "New Everyday"

9. "Reasons"

10. "Every Little Bit Helps"

11. "Dear Today"

12. "What You See Is What You Get"

13. "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church

14. "Angels Workin' Overtime"

15. "All Over Again"

16. "Nothing Like You"

17. "Better Together"

LUKE COMBS' "WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TOUR"

February 7-Columbia, MO-Mizzou Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 8-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center* (SOLD OUT)

February 13-University Park, PA-Bryce Jordan Center* (SOLD OUT)

February 14-Lexington, KY-Rupp Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 15-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena* (SOLD OUT)

April 18-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater* (SOLD OUT)

April 19-Colorado Springs, CO-Broadmoor World Arena* (SOLD OUT)

April 21-Las Cruces, NM-Pan American Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 24-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 25-Houston, TX-Toyota Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 2-Boone, NC-Kidd Brewer Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

*with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

February 10-Nashville, TN-All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena

March 6-Berlin, Germany-Verti Music Hall

March 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live

March 13-Glasgow, UK-Glasgow SSE Hydro

March 14-Dublin, Ireland-Dublin 3Arena

March 15-London, UK-London The O2

April 17-Florence, AZ-Country Thunder Arizona

June 7-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina COUNTRY MUSIC Fest

June 13-Winsted, MN-Winstock COUNTRY MUSIC Festival

June 20-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede

July 10-Fort Loramie, OH-Country Concert

July 12-Craven, SK-Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 18-Eau Claire, WI-Country Jam

September 4-Los Angeles, CA-SiFi Stadium†

September 12-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park†

†with Tim McGRaw

Photo Credit: David Bergman





