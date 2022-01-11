Ludacris Announces New LUDA CAN'T COOK Episodes on Discovery+

Legendary rapper, actor and restaurateur Chris "Ludacris" Bridges continues his mission to master flavors and cooking techniques from around the world, one cuisine at a time, in the three-episode return of discovery+ series Luda Can't Cook, executive produced by record-breaking producer Will Packer and Bridges.

While Ludacris has always been passionate about food, he isn't known for his kitchen skills - but he is determined to change that. In each of the one-hour episodes, premiering Tuesday, February 15th on discovery+, Ludacris immerses himself in a specific type of cuisine guided by an expert, including learning the fundamentals of Haitian cuisine from Haitian-born Chef Alain Lemaire and throwing a block party for guests including Chef Gregory Gourdet, exploring his love of Korean food with Chef Seung Hee Lee and cooking a three-course meal for Chef Edward Lee and comedian Lil Duval, and visiting Little Havana for a master class in Cuban food with James Beard Award-nominated Chef Michael Beltran and creating a menu for Chef Lorena Garcia - plus a visit from legendary hip-hop producer Timbaland.

"After the success of Luda Can't Cook the first time around, we knew we had to bring Ludacris back for more - he is up for any challenge and combining his passion for food and learning unexpected new skills is so entertaining to watch," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "He is determined to master cuisines from around the globe - and we are thrilled to join him for the ride."

"I put 100% into everything I do, including learning how to cook, and exploring different cuisines from across the globe with world-renowned chefs has been incredible," said Ludacris. "I'm excited for viewers to experience Haitian, Korean and Cuban food with me - and see how I put my own style into each dish."

To kick off his culinary journey, Ludacris visits Little Haiti in Miami, Florida with food on his mind. Fascinated by the resilience of the Haitian community, he meets with Haitian-born Chef Alain Lemaire to learn the basic foundations of the cuisine. Luda learns about traditional Haitian flavors and gets hands-on with chicken before learning to make some of the region's essential marinades and dishes.

Luda's lesson culminates in a Haitian-style block party, where he compiles a three-course tasting menu for the chefs who trained him, as well as accomplished chef and Haitian food expert Chef Gregory Gourdet. In the next episode, Ludacris explores Korean food - because even though he orders Korean takeout once a week, he doesn't know the first thing about making it. He teams up with Chef Seung Hee Lee in Atlanta to learn about everything this unique cuisine has to offer, from kimchi and mandu to Korean BBQ.

Once his Korean cuisine crash course is through, he is put to THE TEST by cooking a three-course meal for celebrity chef Edward Lee and comedian Lil Duval. Finally, Ludacris travels to the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami to master Cuban cuisine with James Beard-Award nominated Chef Michael Beltran. He learns about the holy trinity that is the foundation of most Cuban meals, while remembering the old lesson that patience is a virtue. After Luda's friend Timbaland drops by, low and slow cooking leads to a PRESSURE COOKER when best-selling author and restaurateur Chef Lorena Garcia critiques Luda's three course menu and tastes the results.

The career of the multitalented Chris "Ludacris" Bridges can best be described as remarkable. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. With an unrivaled match of lyrical acumen, wit, and imagery, Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music's premier entertainers.

His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the starring role of "Tej" in the box office phenomenon Fast & Furious franchise. A consummate businessman, Ludacris is also enjoying success outside of entertainment. He is a restaurateur and owns Chicken-n-Beer in Atlanta and his philanthropic endeavors include the educational platform Kid Nation and The Ludacris Foundation, which focuses on helping youth in his hometown Atlanta.