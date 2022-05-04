Lucasfilm Launches STAR WARS MINDFUL MATTERS in Honor of May the 4th

Today, in celebration of Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm has launched "Star Wars Mindful Matters," a brand-new series of shorts on Star Wars Kids hosted by Ashley Eckstein, THE VOICE of Ahsoka Tano in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS and Star Wars Rebels.

"This video series has been a passion project and a dream of mine for several years. Jedi Master Yoda teaches us that training our mind is just as important as physically training our body and I'm thrilled to bring some mindful lessons from Star Wars to the forefront in an accessible way to kids and fans of all ages," explained Eckstein.

The series, a collaboration among Eckstein, Citrone 33 and Lucasfilm, aims to bring mindfulness to the forefront and focus on the lessons that our favorite Star Wars characters and stories have taught us over the years. In each video, Eckstein will lead one Star Wars-inspired mindful exercise, teaching viewers that it only takes a moment to make a powerful difference in one's day.

Each video is clinically based with evidence-informed educational resources provided by On Our Sleeves®, the movement for children's mental health, powered by the behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The first two videos are available now on StarWarsKids.com with more releasing soon!