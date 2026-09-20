Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to Open in Los Angeles

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Co-Founders George Lucas and Mellody Hobson hosted Opening Night for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on Saturday, September 19, 2026, part of a series of inaugural events culminating in the public opening on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Dedicated to the universal tradition of telling stories through images and encompassing everything from prehistoric cave paintings to today's screen art, the Museum explores and celebrates the power of visual storytelling to inspire individuals, give shape to beliefs and ideals, and forge community.

Co-chaired by a distinguished, global group of visionaries — Julie Bell, Tom Cruise, Guillermo Del Toro, Greta Gerwig, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Jensen Huang, JR, Steven Spielberg, and Pharrell Williams — the event brought together an extraordinary gathering of cultural icons, artists, filmmakers, philanthropists, and civic leaders for a first look at the new cultural landmark. Guests were welcomed to Lucas Plaza for a cocktail reception, accompanied by a 27-piece orchestra.

Voices of Fire, the acclaimed vocal collective from Virginia Beach, co-founded by Bishop Ezekiel Williams and Pharrell Williams, joined by Jon Batiste on piano and an additional 75 singers, performed a set featuring Star Wars' 'Yoda's Theme,' 'Happy,' and 'JOY (Unspeakable),' bringing their powerful blend of gospel, soul, R&B and contemporary vocal arrangements to the stage. Then a program hosted by Queen Latifah featured remarks from George Lucas, Mellody Hobson, Ma Yansong and Lucas Museum CEO Tracey Bates.

George Lucas: 'Art is in the eye of the beholder. If it is emotional to you, then it's art... I believe it, wholeheartedly, that you get to decide what art is.'

Mellody Hobson: 'I have seen George's relentless energy, his refusal to compromise, his creative pain. I mean, this museum is a director's cut. I call it a museum by the people for the people, he calls it a museum of the people's art, the key word is 'people.''

Tracey Bates: 'Thank you George for 50 years of collecting. Thank you for believing that illustration, comics, and narrative arts belong on the walls of something so incredible. Thank you Mellody for making this dream a reality and for everything you have done for all of us. And honestly, trusting me and the entire museum team with bringing your belief to life. It is the privilege of my lifetime and everyone who works for you.'

Queen Latifah: 'They decided to build a museum for these artists that was so monumental that they would be impossible to ignore. Yes, because these artists need the recognition they deserve, but also because George and Mellody believe that this art is about something bigger. They believe that narrative art is how we pass down values from generation to generation.'

Guests were invited to explore the more than 30 galleries throughout the museum, before gathering on the fifth-floor rooftop for special entertainment. Narrative art was etched across the night sky in a special drone show introduced and narrated by Oprah Winfrey and Samuel L. Jackson from Nova Sky Stories featuring images from the museum's collection including the Cave of Altamira, N.C. Wyeth's The Storybook, Julie Bell's The Huntress, Banksy's Girl with Balloon, Star Wars' Millennium Falcon, and Maxfield Parrish's Ecstasy. The party continued back inside the event space with a surprise performance by the Black Eyed Peas, playing a medley of hits including 'Let's Get it Started,' 'Where Is the Love,' and 'I Gotta Feeling.' Additional highlights from the evening include performances by LA Dance Project, Jake Shimabukuro, Xavier de Maistre, Damien Escobar, Kaki King, DJ Kiss, and DJ M.O.S.

In addition to George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, attendees included luminaries such as Irving Azoff, Babyface, Mayor Karen Bass, Jon Batiste, DAVID BENIOFF, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Camila Cabello, Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen, Jon M. Chu, Chris Columbus, Francis Ford Coppola, Lee Daniels, Robert De Niro, Guillermo Del Toro, Laura Dern, Caleb Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Vin Diesel, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fielder, Flea, Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart, Greta Gerwig, Ludwig Göransson, Topher Grace, Brian Grazer, Seth Green, Judy Greer, David Alan Grier, Mark Hamill, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Woody Harrelson, Ron Howard & Bryce Dallas Howard, Helen Hunt, Bob Iger & Willow Bay, Peter Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Kris Jenner, Magic Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Kim Kardashian, Jeffrey & Marilyn Katzenberg, Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Keys, Gayle King, Bill Kramer, John Landis, Spike Lee, Eva Longoria, Chuck Lorre, Frank Marshall & Kathleen Kennedy, George R.R. Martin, Chris Meledandri, Frank Miller, Janelle Monáe, Wendi Murdoch, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas, Governor Gavin Newsom, David Oyelowo, Frank Oz, Al Pacino, Nancy Pelosi, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry, Tyler Perry, Bella Poarch, Zac Posen, Wolfgang Puck, Jack Quaid, Law Roach, Matthew Robbins, Adam Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez, Al Roker & Deborah Roberts, Tracee Ellis Ross, Meg Ryan, Sheryl Sandberg, Ted Sarandos & Nicole Avant, Jonathan Scott, Lilly Singh, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, SZA, Justin Trudeau, Sofía Vergara, Denis Villeneuve, Lindsey Vonn, Diane Warren, Kerry Washington, Emma Watson, D. B. Weiss, Pete Wentz, Russell Westbrook, Pharrell Williams, Owen Wilson, Oprah Winfrey, Ma Yansong, Robert Zemeckis, and many more.

Artists, arts patrons, philanthropists, and global leaders in attendance also included Refik Anadol, Judy Baca, Julie Bell, Nicolas Berggruen, Dr. Anita Blanchard, Michael Bloomberg, Edythe Broad, Doug Chiang, Kathryn & Kenneth Chenault, Melinda French Gates, David Geffen, Thelma Golden, Amanda Gorman, Michael Govan, Patti Harris, Joanne Heyler, Amy Homma, Valerie Jarrett, JR, Henry Kravis & Marie-Josée Kravis, Jeff Koons, Glenn Ligon, Crystal McCrary & Raymond McGuire, Cheech Marin, Takashi Murakami, Kadir Nelson, Laurie Norton Moffat, Laurene Powell Jobs, Carol Sutton Lewis, Dasha Zhukova Niarchos, and more.

Special guests also included Artemis II mission astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch.

About the Lucas Museum

George Lucas and Mellody Hobson co-founded the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to honor the universal tradition of telling stories through images. Encompassing everything from prehistoric cave paintings to today's screen art, the Museum explores and celebrates the power of visual storytelling to inspire individuals, give shape to beliefs and ideals, and forge community.

Built in Los Angeles's Exposition Park, the Museum is housed in a 300,000-square-foot building designed by Ma Yansong of MAD with Stantec to embody the emotional power of narrative art, creating a sense of wonder, possibility, and connection to something larger than ourselves. The building is integrated into a new 13-acre campus including a park designed by Mia Lehrer of Studio-MLA: a green, multilayered gathering place for local communities and an extraordinary programming resource that brings learning and engagement outdoors.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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