Seth Meyers Reveals His Hardest Shoot During LATE NIGHT Audience Q&A
The host opens up about a physically or logistically demanding production experience.
Seth Meyers used a Late Night audience Q&A segment to answer a question about the hardest shoot he has worked on during his time in late night. The moment came as part of an open exchange between Meyers and members of the studio audience, a recurring feature that lets viewers pose direct questions to the host outside the usual monologue and desk-interview format.
Meyers has hosted Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC since 2014, building the program around topical monologue jokes, celebrity interviews and recurring segments such as Corrections, where he has explained the origin of his 'Jackals' catchphrase in a separate audience Q&A appearance. His hosting duties have also included fielding questions directly from the crowd, giving audiences insight into the production side of running a nightly show.
In this installment, Meyers focused specifically on the physical or logistical challenges tied to one particular shoot, walking the audience through what made it stand out from the show's usual routine. The answer offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes demands of producing a nightly program, a subject Meyers does not typically address during standard interview segments.
The segment airs as part of Late Night with Seth Meyers, which broadcasts weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock. Meyers previously used similar audience Q&A moments to unpack details of the show's inner workings, including the backstory behind the Corrections segment nickname 'Jackals.'
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