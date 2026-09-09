WICKED and WICKED: FOR GOOD to Tour Globally as Live-to-Film Concert Experiences

The Wicked films are flying from the big screen to the concert hall!

Following the worldwide success of Universal Pictures' Wicked and Wicked: For Good, the two films will become live-to-film concert experiences, with symphony orchestras performing the music live in sync with screenings of the films.

Wicked: Part One In Concert will premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on January 23, 2027, following a special preview performance in San Francisco on January 16. Additional tour dates are planned around the world.

Wicked: Part One In Concert tour dates include: San Francisco (preview - January 16, 2027), New York (World Premiere at Radio City Music Hall, January 23, 2027), Chicago (January 30, 2027), Mexico City (March 6, 2027), Guadalajara (April 17, 2027), Monterrey (April 24, 2027), Toronto (May 29, 2027), Montreal (July 17, 2027) and Vancouver (July 24, 2027), with more cities to be announced soon.

The concert experiences will feature the films projected on a large HD screen while orchestras perform the music live-to-picture, including Stephen Schwartz's songs and the films' score by John Powell and Schwartz.

The concerts are being created in collaboration with Universal Film, Universal Destinations & Experiences and Hurwitz Concerts, the company founded by Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz. The company has previously toured La La Land in Concert and Whiplash in Concert, with the Wicked project marking its entry into producing live-to-film concerts for movies not scored by Hurwitz.

“From Broadway to the multiplex, Wicked is an enduring global phenomenon,” said David O'Connor, Chief Brand Officer at Universal Entertainment. “It is a privilege to partner with Hurwitz Concerts to bring these beloved films to the live-to-screen format, allowing audiences to return to Oz and defy gravity like never before.”

“I absolutely love the live-to-film format and think the Wicked films are so perfect for it,” said Hurwitz. “It's an honor for me to help bring Stephen Schwartz's masterpiece musical and John Powell and Schwartz's brilliant, cinematic score to concert venues around the world.”

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked and Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, alongside Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode.

The films, based on the Broadway musical, feature songs including “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good.”

“We are always looking for new ways to bring fans closer to the stories they love, and this concert experience does exactly that,” said Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President of Live Entertainment & Licensing at Universal Destinations & Experiences. “It extends the journey beyond the films, celebrating the music, emotion and storytelling that have connected with audiences around the globe while creating a shared live experience fans can enjoy together.”

Additional tour dates and ticketing information will be announced for the live-to-film concert experiences. Additional information regarding tour dates and ticketing can be found at www.wickedinconcert.com.

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