Jean Smart, Allison Janney, and More Win at 2026 Emmy Awards
Stage and screen actor Matthew Rhys won two awards during the evening, while Jean Smart made history with her fifth consecutive win for Hacks.
The 78th Emmy Awards were handed out tonight, September 14, and several theater favorites were among this year's winners.
Jean Smart took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, marking her fifth consecutive win for the series. With the victory, Smart became the first performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a television series. Smart was most recently seen on Broadway last season in Call Me Izzy. She earned a Tony Award nomination for the 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner and made her Broadway debut in Piaf in 1981.
Stage and screen actor Matthew Rhys also made history as the first performer to win two lead acting Emmys in a single year, taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me. Rhys made his New York stage debut in Roundabout Theatre Company's 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Look Back in Anger and will return to the New York stage in 2027 as Richard Burton in Playing Burton at Lincoln Center Theater.
Broadway veteran Allison Janney won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat. A two-time Tony Award nominee, Janney's Broadway credits include Present Laughter, A View from the Bridge, 9 to 5, Six Degrees of Separation and the upcoming revival of the acclaimed play, Other Desert Cities.
Other major winners included The Pitt for Outstanding Drama Series, Widow's Bay for Outstanding Comedy Series and DTF St. Louis for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
The 78th Emmy Awards were held over three nights, September 5, 6 and 14. The September 14 ceremony was hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.
See the complete list of nominees and winners below. Winners are marked in bold.
Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
**The Pitt**
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
**Widow's Bay**
Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
**DTF St. Louis**
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo — Task
Rufus Sewell — The Diplomat
**Noah Wyle — The Pitt**
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon — The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti — The Testaments
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
**Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus**
Zendaya — Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Wonder Man
Steve Carell — Rooster
**Matthew Rhys — Widow's Bay**
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Elle Fanning — Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback
**Jean Smart — Hacks**
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed — Bait
Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac — Beef
**Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me**
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes — The Beast in Me
**Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures**
Carey Mulligan — Beef
Sarah Pidgeon — Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball — The Pitt
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy — The Pitt
Gerran Howell — The Pitt
Jack Lowden — Slow Horses
**Tom Pelphrey — Task**
Carlos-Manuel Vesga — Pluribus
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden — The Pitt
Fiona Dourif — The Pitt
**Allison Janney — The Diplomat**
Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson — Paradise
Karolina Wydra — Pluribus
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo — The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs — Hacks
Harrison Ford — Shrinking
Nick Offerman — Margo's Got Money Troubles
**Stephen Root — Widow's Bay**
Michael Urie — Shrinking
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey — Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
**Kate O'Flynn — Widow's Bay**
Michelle Pfeiffer — Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter — Hacks
Jessica Williams — Shrinking
Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
**The Traitors**
Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
**The Late Show With Stephen Colbert**
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Debora Cahn — The Diplomat
Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill — The Pitt
Valerie Chu — The Pitt
**Vince Gilligan — Pluribus**
Will Smith — Slow Horses
Brad Ingelsby — Task
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Tim Robinson — The Chair Company
Michael Patrick King — The Comeback
Lucia Aniello — Hacks
Anthony King — Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
**Katie Dippold — Widow's Bay**
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Salli Richardson-Whitfield — The Gilded Age
Hanelle M. Culpepper — Paradise
Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Vince Gilligan — Pluribus
**Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses**
Salli Richardson-Whitfield — Task
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn — Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer — The Bear
Andrew DeYoung — The Chair Company
Lucia Aniello — Hacks
Mary Lou Belli — The Ms. Pat Show
**Hiro Murai — Widow's Bay**