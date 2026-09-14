Jean Smart, Allison Janney, and More Win at 2026 Emmy Awards

The 78th Emmy Awards were handed out tonight, September 14, and several theater favorites were among this year's winners.

Jean Smart took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, marking her fifth consecutive win for the series. With the victory, Smart became the first performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a television series. Smart was most recently seen on Broadway last season in Call Me Izzy. She earned a Tony Award nomination for the 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner and made her Broadway debut in Piaf in 1981.

Stage and screen actor Matthew Rhys also made history as the first performer to win two lead acting Emmys in a single year, taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me. Rhys made his New York stage debut in Roundabout Theatre Company's 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Look Back in Anger and will return to the New York stage in 2027 as Richard Burton in Playing Burton at Lincoln Center Theater.

Broadway veteran Allison Janney won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat. A two-time Tony Award nominee, Janney's Broadway credits include Present Laughter, A View from the Bridge, 9 to 5, Six Degrees of Separation and the upcoming revival of the acclaimed play, Other Desert Cities.

Other major winners included The Pitt for Outstanding Drama Series, Widow's Bay for Outstanding Comedy Series and DTF St. Louis for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The 78th Emmy Awards were held over three nights, September 5, 6 and 14. The September 14 ceremony was hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.

See the complete list of nominees and winners below. Winners are marked in bold.

Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

**The Pitt**

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

**Widow's Bay**

Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

**DTF St. Louis**

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo — Task

Rufus Sewell — The Diplomat

**Noah Wyle — The Pitt**

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon — The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti — The Testaments

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

**Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus**

Zendaya — Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Wonder Man

Steve Carell — Rooster

**Matthew Rhys — Widow's Bay**

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Elle Fanning — Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback

**Jean Smart — Hacks**

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed — Bait

Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac — Beef

**Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me**

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes — The Beast in Me

**Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures**

Carey Mulligan — Beef

Sarah Pidgeon — Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball — The Pitt

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy — The Pitt

Gerran Howell — The Pitt

Jack Lowden — Slow Horses

**Tom Pelphrey — Task**

Carlos-Manuel Vesga — Pluribus

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden — The Pitt

Fiona Dourif — The Pitt

**Allison Janney — The Diplomat**

Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson — Paradise

Karolina Wydra — Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo — The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs — Hacks

Harrison Ford — Shrinking

Nick Offerman — Margo's Got Money Troubles

**Stephen Root — Widow's Bay**

Michael Urie — Shrinking

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey — Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

**Kate O'Flynn — Widow's Bay**

Michelle Pfeiffer — Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter — Hacks

Jessica Williams — Shrinking

Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

**The Traitors**

Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

**The Late Show With Stephen Colbert**

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Debora Cahn — The Diplomat

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill — The Pitt

Valerie Chu — The Pitt

**Vince Gilligan — Pluribus**

Will Smith — Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby — Task

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson — The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King — The Comeback

Lucia Aniello — Hacks

Anthony King — Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

**Katie Dippold — Widow's Bay**

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Salli Richardson-Whitfield — The Gilded Age

Hanelle M. Culpepper — Paradise

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Vince Gilligan — Pluribus

**Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses**

Salli Richardson-Whitfield — Task

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn — Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer — The Bear

Andrew DeYoung — The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello — Hacks

Mary Lou Belli — The Ms. Pat Show

**Hiro Murai — Widow's Bay**

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