HOOK to Mark 35th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Release

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The 1991 family classic HOOK will mark its 35th anniversary with a limited edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook release, arriving November 17th and featuring an all-new hour-long look behind the scenes of the Steven Spielberg film.

Synopsis

From director Steven Spielberg comes the beloved family classic HOOK, a high-flying adventure starring Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as the infamous Captain Hook. Joining the fun is Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell, Bob Hoskins as the pirate Smee, and Maggie Smith as Granny Wendy Darling, who must convince middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning that he was once the legendary Peter Pan. And so the adventure begins anew, with Peter off to Neverland to save his two children from Captain Hook. Along the way, he rediscovers the power of imagination, friendship, and of magic. A classic tale updated for children of all ages, HOOK was nominated for five 1991 Academy Awards including Best Visual Effects.

Disc Details & Bonus Materials

4K Ultra HD Disc – Feature

Feature presented in 4K with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

English Dolby Atmos + 5.1 + 2-Channel Surround

4K Ultra HD Disc – Special Features

ALL NEW: HOOK NEVER, NEVER ENDING – presented in full 4K resolution! Straight from the set of HOOK, this hour-long documentary features never before seen behind the scenes footage. Relive the adventure of creating this beloved film that has become a cult classic with extraordinary access to Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, and the crew through interviews and footage captured during production, as well as Steven Spielberg's home movies. Experience the triumph and trials of making HOOK in a thrilling and nostalgic time capsule that audiences will treasure.

ALL-NEW: BANGARANG! More From The Hook Archives – presented in full 4K resolution! See even more behind-the-scenes with this collection of archival footage.

11 Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Cast and Crew

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Produced By: Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Gerald R. Molen

Screenplay By: Jim V. Hart and Malia Scotch Marmo

Screen Story By: Jim V. Hart & Nick Castle

Based Upon The Original Stageplay And Books Written By: J.M. Barrie

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins, Maggie Smith

Specs

Run Time: Approx. 142 minutes

Rating: Rated PG

4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.39:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos | English 5.1 DTS-HD MA | English 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD MA

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