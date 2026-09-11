THE VIEW Co-Hosts Sound Off on AI 'Actor' Tilly Norwood After Her First Interview

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





THE VIEW's co-hosts turned their attention to an unusual guest this week, though not one who appeared at the table in person. After AI-generated "actor" Tilly Norwood gave her first interview alongside her creator, the panel used the segment to weigh in on what the development could signal for the future of entertainment.

The discussion centered on the novelty and unease surrounding an artificial intelligence construct being positioned and marketed as an actor capable of giving interviews. The co-hosts examined the implications of a computer-generated personality stepping into a space traditionally occupied by human performers, using Norwood's interview as the jumping-off point for a broader conversation about where the industry is headed.

The segment reflects growing scrutiny across the entertainment world over AI-generated talent and its potential effect on human actors, a topic that has stirred debate as the technology becomes more sophisticated and more visible in mainstream coverage. THE VIEW's panel weighed both the technical achievement and the concerns raised by an AI figure being treated as a legitimate participant in show business.

The conversation added THE VIEW's voice to an ongoing industry debate, with the co-hosts questioning what precedent is being set when an AI creation is interviewed and discussed as though it were a working performer.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...