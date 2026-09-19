THE REAL ROONEYS Trailer Opens Coleen And Wayne's Home To Hulu Cameras
Cameras follow Britain's best known couple through a pivotal year at home.
Hulu has released the official trailer for THE REAL ROONEYS, a new documentary series that brings cameras into the home of Coleen and Wayne Rooney for what the streamer describes as a pivotal year in their lives. The footage follows the couple through the highs and lows of married life while raising their four sons, offering what Hulu calls unprecedented access to a family long regarded as one of Britain's most famous and most private.
The trailer positions the series as a rare look behind the public image the Rooneys have carried for years, focusing on the everyday realities of their household rather than public appearances or headlines. The couple is shown navigating the demands of raising four boys alongside the pressures that come with sustained media attention, with the series framed around candid, in-home footage rather than staged interviews.
THE REAL ROONEYS begins streaming on Hulu September 24. The series promises viewers a sustained look at the family over the course of a year, tracking shifts in their personal and domestic life as they unfold rather than compressing events into a single retrospective account.
The trailer's emphasis on access, rather than scandal or spectacle, sets the tone for a series built around observing the Rooneys within their own home. Hulu's description leans on the contrast between the family's public profile and the private moments captured on camera, positioning the series as a study of ordinary domestic life set against an extraordinary level of public recognition.
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