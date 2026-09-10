LAST SEEN Episode Three to Premiere on Apple TV

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Episode three of 'Last Seen' premieres globally on Wednesday, September 16 on Apple TV. 'Last Seen' is a new Australian thriller starring Gotham Award winner Patrick Brammall. The six-episode series made its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 9, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 7, 2026.

Episode 103 - 'The Lie'

A closer examination of the call turns Ian's world inside out.

About 'Last Seen'

The new six-episode Australian thriller, 'Last Seen,' stars Gotham Award winner Patrick Brammall and is adapted by acclaimed writer and executive producer Kris Mrksa from CWA John Creasey Dagger Award-winning author Ryan David Jahn's book, 'The Dispatcher.' 'Last Seen,' set and filmed in Victoria, Australia, is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Christian Schwochow.

Police detective Ian Ridley's (Brammall) life fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

In addition to Brammall ('Colin from Accounts,' 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' 'Evil'), the series also stars Maxine Peake ('Say Nothing,' 'Black Mirror'), Brendan Cowell ('Dune: Prophecy,' 'Plum'), Daniel Henshall ('Mickey 17,' 'How to Make Gravy'), Zahra Newman ('Thirteen Lives,' 'Addition'), Jessica Wren ('Mr. Inbetween,' 'Devil's Playground'), Tobias Muhafidin ('Bali 2002') and introduces newcomer Chloe Jean Lourdes.

The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta at 60Forty Films ('Hijack,' 'Slow Horses,' 'Down Cemetery Road'), with executive producers Schwochow ('The Crown,' 'Bad Banks,' 'Munich: The Edge of War'), Mrksa ('Requiem,' 'No Escape,' 'The Murders at White House Farm') and Joanna Werner ('The Newsreader,' 'Riot,' 'Clickbait').

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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