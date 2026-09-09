DISCLOSURE DAY to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

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Steven Spielberg's science fiction thriller DISCLOSURE DAY will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning October 9. Produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

Along with DISCLOSURE DAY, additional films from Steven Spielberg are available to stream on Peacock, including THE FABELMANS, A.I. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SAVING PRIVATE RYAN, WAR OF THE WORLDS, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN. Universal's biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, with subscribers getting access to films from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, often accompanied by bonus features, extended cuts and unrated versions.

Film Description

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? Now the truth belongs to seven billion people in an original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by David Koepp, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

About the Film

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo

Executive Producers: Adam Somner, Chris Brigham

Produced by: Kristie Macosko Krieger p.g.a., Steven Spielberg p.g.a.

Story by: Steven Spielberg

Screenplay by: David Koepp

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Run Time: 145 minutes

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