AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Official Trailer Released for Paramount+

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The official trailer for AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS has been released, offering a look at the new animated series ahead of its premiere on Paramount+. The all-new series, from AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, premieres globally on Paramount+ on Friday, October 9 with 3 episodes followed by episodes 4-6 on October 16, episodes 7-9 on October 23, and the remaining episodes 10-13 on October 30.

Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra, only to find that in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.

SEVEN HAVENS stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 1 will premiere globally on Paramount+ with 3 episodes Friday, October 9, followed by episodes 4-6 on October 16, episodes 7-9 on October 23, and the remaining episodes 10-13 on October 30. Details on Book 2 will follow at a later date.

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