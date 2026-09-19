Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Surprise Double Album 'Day and Night'

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Carly Rae Jepsen's new double album, titled 'Day and Night,' was among the top stories featured in a Pop News segment on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, presented by ABC News correspondent Will Ganns.

The segment, part of GMA's recurring Pop News roundup, singled out Jepsen's release as one of the buzziest stories of the day, giving viewers a quick look at the new project without diving into extended commentary from the artist herself.

Details on the album's content beyond its double-length format and title were not elaborated on in the segment, which moved briskly through several entertainment headlines as is typical of the Pop News format.

Ganns framed the release alongside other notable entertainment news of the day, positioning 'Day and Night' as a significant new release worth watching for fans following Jepsen's music career.

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