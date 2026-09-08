CENTER STAGE WITH PATRICK PACHECO to Premiere on CUNY TV

CUNY TV will debut "Center Stage with Patrick Pacheco," a half-hour television series offering an in-depth look at the world of theater through interviews with the artists who bring it to life. Evolving from CUNY TV's long running and popular series "Theater: All the Moving Parts," which ran on CUNY TV for seven years, "Center Stage with Patrick Pacheco" will premiere on September 11, 2026.

Hosted and produced by Patrick Pacheco, an Emmy-winning journalist, author and cultural commentator, the series moves into a new format designed to cover a wider range of theater and cultural stories in each episode. Studio interviews and new magazine-style segments will spotlight the performers, directors, designers, choreographers, writers and behind-the-scenes talent who shape the theater arts in New York and beyond.

"I am thrilled with the expanded coverage that "Center Stage" provides as the American theater moves into an altered theatrical landscape through technological advances and a bold new generation of artists ready to meet the moment," said Patrick Pacheco. "I am also pleased to welcome our senior producer Roberto Araujo as an occasional on-air contributor along with other CUNY TV correspondents. Since Roberto's arrival earlier this year at CUNY TV, he has been a valuable team member, providing fresh insights and ideas that have made our programming richer in form and content."

"I am confident that "Center Stage" will build on the enormous success of "Theater: All the Moving Parts," and will continue CUNY TV's vital mission to educate, inform and delight audiences," said CUNY TV Executive Director Chiqui Cartagena. "Patrick and Roberto have proven to be a dynamic team that understands how a show about theater and its brilliant artisans can express diverse perspectives, provoke discussion and incisively reflect the temper of these unsettling times."

Pacheco is an Emmy-winning TV commentator and arts journalist who has written for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Esquire.com and other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary "Waking Sleeping Beauty" and co-wrote, with Erik Jackson, the musical "Christmas in Connecticut." Pacheco is also the author of "The American Theatre Wing, An Oral History" and collaborated with Chita Rivera on "Chita, A Memoir."

Araujo is a three-time Emmy Award-winning producer, director and performer with over two decades in the New York and Mexico City theater communities. Having served as senior producer of "Theater: All the Moving Parts" since January 2026, he now joins "Center Stage with Patrick Pacheco" as senior producer and on-air contributor. Araujo previously served as director of video production at Playbill and as a photojournalist, editor and producer at Spectrum News NY1.

"Center Stage with Patrick Pacheco" premieres this month on CUNY TV, with new episodes airing every other week. Full episodes will also be available on the CUNY TV YouTube channel at youtube.com/@cunytv.

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