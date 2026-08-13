John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, Charlize Theron to Headline Academy Museum Gala

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The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has named filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, actor Colman Domingo, and actress Charlize Theron as honorees of its sixth annual gala. Theron will receive the Icon Award, Carpenter will be presented with the Luminary Award, and Domingo will receive the Vantage Award at the fundraising event, presented by Rolex and set to take place in Los Angeles.

The Academy Museum Gala advances the museum's mission to celebrate and preserve cinema. Through the generosity of gala donors, proceeds from the evening will help ensure the museum continues to present world-class exhibitions, support educational opportunities, offer dynamic public screenings, and remain accessible to visitors of all ages. Gala honorees directly champion the museum's mission by participating in public programming around the event. Previously announced programs include Charlize Theron in conversation with the museum's Teen Council on August 22, featuring a screening of Mad Max: Fury Road (2015); and John Carpenter will host three nights of screenings of his films, including Halloween (1978), on September 26, in celebration of The Horror Show, the Academy Museum's new large-scale exhibition.

Supported by Rolex, the exclusive presenting partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the Gala is co-chaired by Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw.

'The Academy Museum Gala is a celebration of the artists and storytellers whose work continues to shape the cultural impact of cinema around the world. For our sixth annual Gala, we are honored to recognize John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, and Charlize Theron, whose extraordinary careers exemplify the creativity, innovation, and excellence that continues to move the industry forward,' said Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma. 'The museum's work is made possible through the generosity of so many, and we are especially thankful to our partners at Rolex, our co-chairs, and our founding supporters for their ongoing commitment to our mission.'

The Icon Award, presented to Charlize Theron, celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global impact.

The Luminary Award, presented to John Carpenter, is given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of filmmaking.

The Vantage Award, presented to Colman Domingo, honors an artist who is helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

Rolex has championed cinematic achievement through its partnership with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and is proud to support the awards given to these three distinguished artists.

The 2026 Academy Museum Gala Host Committee, also announced today, includes Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Galitzine, Ludwig and Serena Göransson, Regina Hall, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Greta Lee, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Questlove, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, Bird Runningwater, and Teyana Taylor.

The 2025 Academy Museum Gala honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang. The 2024 Academy Museum Gala honored Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino. The 2023 Academy Museum Gala honored Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola. The 2022 Academy Museum Gala honored Julia Roberts, Miky Lee, Sir Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton. The 2021 Academy Museum Opening Gala honored Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren, as well as Academy Museum Campaign Leaders Annette Bening, Bob Iger, and Tom Hanks.

About Rolex and Cinema

Rolex celebrates human achievement as a journey marked by milestones, emotions, and defining moments. For more than half a century, the brand has partnered some of the world's most talented artists and leading cultural institutions to promote excellence and the transmission of artistic heritage, creating a link between the past, present and future.

Through the Perpetual Arts Initiative, a broad portfolio of arts that extends through architecture, cinema, dance, music, literature, theatre and visual arts, the brand confirms its long-term commitment to global culture.

The company has had close ties with the film industry for decades, its watches playing a role in numerous films, including Oscar-winning masterpieces. Since 2017, Rolex has supported the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, serving as Proud Sponsor of the Oscars, hosting the event's Greenroom, as well as supporting the Governors Awards, which recognize lifetime achievement and humanitarian efforts in the film industry. Rolex also sponsors Film at Lincoln Center as Official Partner and Exclusive Timepiece.

The company promotes achievement through testimonies such as James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Martin Scorsese, Ava DuVernay, and Jia Zhang-Ke. It also assists in the preservation of film history for future generations as a Founding Supporter of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, as a partner of The Film Foundation and through its support to the National Film and Television School in the UK.

Credit Line

Academy Museum film programming is generously funded by the Richard Roth Foundation.

The Horror Show is made possible in part by leadership support from Hammer Films and John Gore Studios. Generous support provided by Dave and Tara Dollinger, Regal, and Kimberly V. Strauss. Additional support provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture. Academy Museum Digital Engagement Platform supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Technology solutions generously provided by Christie.

Major support for the Academy Museum Teen Program is provided by the Beverly, Donald, and David Kobrin Fund.

Academy Museum education programs are supported by Melina and Eric Esrailian, Apple Original Films, Dr. Kathy Fields and Dr. Garry Rayant, the Nora McNeely Hurley Foundation, Snap Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Dave and Tara Dollinger.

About the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the world devoted to the global arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum's campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, and beautiful public spaces that are free and open to the public. These include: The Walt Disney Company Piazza and the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery, Academy Museum Store, and Fanny's restaurant and café. The Academy Museum is open six days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw will serve as co-chairs of the gala, which supports the Academy Museum's exhibitions, screenings, and education programs. Additional public programming tied to the honorees includes Charlize Theron in conversation with the museum's Teen Council alongside a screening of Mad Max: Fury Road, and John Carpenter hosting a series of film screenings, including Halloween, in connection with the museum's exhibition THE HORROR SHOW.

Photo Credit: John Carpenter, photo by Sophie Gransard; Colman Domingo, photo by Raul Romo; Charlize Theron, photo by Marc Piasecki.



Photo Credit: John Carpenter, photo by Sophie Gransard; Colman Domingo, photo by Raul Romo; Charlize Theron, photo by Marc Piasecki.

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