BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' Live Viewing to Screen in October

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Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC are presenting BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUENOS AIRES AND SÃO PAULO: LIVE VIEWING, the first-ever BTS live viewing broadcast from South America, coming to cinemas worldwide this October. As part of BTS' 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'', their first large-scale tour in approximately four years, the Buenos Aires concert—the group's first-ever performance in Argentina—and the São Paulo concert will mark the grand finale of the tour's Latin American leg, bringing the concerts to the big screen for fans worldwide.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience two full-length concerts from BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook), presented live in cinemas worldwide.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Saturday, October 24 (Americas only) / Sunday, October 25 (rest of world).

São Paulo, Brazil: Friday, October 30 (Americas only) / Saturday, October 31 (rest of world).

Tickets for the live event go on sale Thursday, September 17 beginning at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST. For more information and to sign up for event alerts, visit www.btsliveviewing.com. Screening times vary by territory; in some regions, broadcasts are delayed to accommodate local time zones.

The Latin American broadcasts mark the fourth and fifth live viewing events of the 'ARIRANG' world tour, following global events from Goyang and Tokyo in April, and a homecoming and debut anniversary broadcast from Busan Asiad Main Stadium in June. These cinematic events have brought fans together worldwide to experience full-length BTS stadium concerts on the big screen.

Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, 'We're proud to continue our role in BTS' comeback of the decade with these live viewings from Latin America, including the group's first ever performance in Argentina. Together with HYBE and our global exhibition partners, we're excited to make these events truly unmissable as we bring the energy of Buenos Aires and São Paulo to fans worldwide.'

With its signature spectacular 360-degree in-the-round stage design, the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' has been phenomenally successful to date, grossing more than double its closest competitor on the Billboard April Top Tours chart. The global impact of the celebrated comeback continues following the group's performance at the World Cup final on July 19, and their win for Artist of the Year at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) for the second consecutive year.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or 'Beyond the Scene,' are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons, mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous awards including the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021 and 2026) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March 2026, BTS' fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single 'SWIM' also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' drawing massive crowds across multiple regions worldwide.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, an event cinema distributor, brings content to more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, opera, and theatre from names including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, and the Royal Opera House, Trafalgar Releasing has distributed titles including Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, described as the highest-grossing concert film of all time. More information can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

About HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company. Through a diversified structure encompassing its Music, Platform and Technology-based businesses, HYBE has expanded its multi-label system to include BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, and YX LABELS, while HYBE AMERICA manages affiliate labels including BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and Quality Control. The company also runs Weverse, a global superfan platform, and operates global offices in Korea, Japan, the US, Mexico, China, and India.

About BigHit Music

BIGHIT MUSIC is a music label whose artists include Lee Hyun, BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and CORTIS.

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