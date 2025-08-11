Lori Harvey Joins Season 3 of Hulu Legal Drama REASONABLE DOUBT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Entrepreneur and beauty mogul Lori Harvey is set to join the third season of Hulu’s hit legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” as a recurring guest star. Season three of “Reasonable Doubt” premieres on Sept. 18, 2025, with two episodes, followed by new episodes streaming Thursdays on Hulu.

Harvey will play Chelsea, an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax in unexpected ways. She joins series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and Joseph Sikora, as well as previously announced recurring guest stars including Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Kash Doll.

After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a LIFE SENTENCE while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life … even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

About Lori Harvey

In 2024, Lori Harvey joined Peacock’s star-studded limited series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” The former equestrian and Atlanta native grew up is the president and CEO of Lori Harvey Enterprises, the home of her skin care and swimwear brands. She is also a philanthropist and an accomplished model, being a face of brands such as Chanel, Ferragamo and more.

Photo Credit: Blair Caldwell