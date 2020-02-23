Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards; Full List!

Last night the NAACP Image Awards were held. Taking home the top prize of Entertainer of the Year was Lizzo.

Among the top winners in the film categories were Just Mercy for outstanding motion picture, and Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, who won for their roles in the film.

In the music categories, Lil Nas X won breakthrough artist and Bruno Mars was awarded outstanding male artist.

Another big winner for the night was Beyonce, who took home several awards, including outstanding female artist.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Outstanding Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

Outstanding New Artist

Lil Nas X

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé

Outstanding Song - Traditional

"SPIRIT," Beyoncé

Outstanding Song - Contemporary

"Before I Let Go," Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

"Brown Skin Girl," Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD

Outstanding Jazz Album

Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Juice, Lizzo

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé with Various Artists

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Outstanding Drama Series

Greenleaf

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Harold Perrineau, Claws

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

When They See Us

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Unsung

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

Rhythm + Flow

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Outstanding Children's Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Kelly Rowland, American Soul

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

The Revisioners, Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations, Toni Morrison

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer, Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say), Elaine Welteroth

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America, Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

Felon: Poems, Reginald Dwayne Betts

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

Sulwe, Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Around Harvard Square, C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Marsai Martin, Little

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Just Mercy

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Dolemite is My Name

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

James Earl Jones, The Lion King

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Cord Jefferson, The Good Place, "Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy"

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told, "Monster"

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Suzan-Lori Parks, Native Son

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Jordan Peele, Us

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams, GLOW, "Outward Bound"

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Power, "Forgot About Dre"

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Rashid Johnson, Native Son

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Marsai Martin, Little

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

President's Award

Rihanna

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy

Outstanding Motion Picture

Just Mercy

Entertainer of the Year

Lizzo





