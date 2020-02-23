Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards; Full List!
Last night the NAACP Image Awards were held. Taking home the top prize of Entertainer of the Year was Lizzo.
Among the top winners in the film categories were Just Mercy for outstanding motion picture, and Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, who won for their roles in the film.
In the music categories, Lil Nas X won breakthrough artist and Bruno Mars was awarded outstanding male artist.
Another big winner for the night was Beyonce, who took home several awards, including outstanding female artist.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Outstanding Album
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
Outstanding New Artist
Lil Nas X
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé
Outstanding Song - Traditional
"SPIRIT," Beyoncé
Outstanding Song - Contemporary
"Before I Let Go," Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
"Brown Skin Girl," Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD
Outstanding Jazz Album
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Juice, Lizzo
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé with Various Artists
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole, black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Outstanding Drama Series
Greenleaf
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick, Power
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Harold Perrineau, Claws
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
When They See Us
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Unsung
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
Rhythm + Flow
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Outstanding Children's Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Kelly Rowland, American Soul
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
The Revisioners, Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations, Toni Morrison
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer, Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator)
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say), Elaine Welteroth
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America, Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
Felon: Poems, Reginald Dwayne Betts
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
Sulwe, Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Around Harvard Square, C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Marsai Martin, Little
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Just Mercy
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Dolemite is My Name
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
James Earl Jones, The Lion King
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Cord Jefferson, The Good Place, "Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy"
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told, "Monster"
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Suzan-Lori Parks, Native Son
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Jordan Peele, Us
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams, GLOW, "Outward Bound"
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Power, "Forgot About Dre"
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Rashid Johnson, Native Son
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Marsai Martin, Little
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
President's Award
Rihanna
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy
Outstanding Motion Picture
Just Mercy
Entertainer of the Year
Lizzo