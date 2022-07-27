Liz Miele to Premiere New Comedy Special & Album in September

LIZ MIELE announces the release of her new comedy special "THE GHOST OF ACADEMIC FUTURE" premiering TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 free on YouTube. She will also release an album version of the special on the same day.

Recorded live in New York City where she started doing stand-up at age 16, Liz delights in her straightforward, hilariously cynical way about ghosts, climate change, being attacked on the subway, her mom's parenting style and more.

An early adopter of self-produced self-released specials "The Ghost of Academic Future'" is Liz's third stand-up special and follows her previous self-released specials, "Emotionally Exhausting" (2.7M views) and "Self Help Me" (1.4M views), both available for streaming on YouTube. A touring headliner, Liz can be found on tour this summer and fall across the U.S.

Career comedian Liz Miele started doing stand-up in New York City at 16 years old. By the time she was 18, Liz was profiled in The New Yorker Magazine, at 22 she appeared on Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham" and has also been on Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," NPR's "Wait Wait DON'T Tell Me," Hulu's "Coming To The Stage," and AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live."

She's released several viral videos on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok, including jokes "Feminist Sex Positions," "F*ck Finland," and "London Cops Are Better Than American Cops." Liz has released three live comedy albums and two specials including "Emotionally Exhausting" (2.7M views) and "Self Help Me" (1.4M views). Her new special "Ghost of Academic Future" will be available fall 2022.

Liz is also an author with the release of her first book "Why Cats Are Assholes" which sold out its first printing and was hailed as "a very funny book" by comedy legend Paula Poundstone. She co-hosts the podcast "2 Non Doctors" with comedian Maria Shehata. Liz also wrote and produced season one of her animated web series "Damaged," and co-produced and co-starred in 40 episodes of a web series called "Apt C3" with fellow comic Carmen Lynch and fashion photographer Chris Vongsawat.

Liz Miele Tour Dates

July 27 - Washington, DC @ DC Improv

July 29-31 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Punchline

Aug 18 - Panama City, FL @ The House of Bourbon

Aug 20 - Pensacola, FL @ Gordon Community Arts Center

Aug 24-27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Punch Line

Aug 30 - Burbank, CA @ Flappers

Aug 31 - San Diego, CA @ Beach House

Sept 15 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Comedy Works South

Sept 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Stand Up Live

Sept 23-24 - Bellmore, NY @ Brokerage Comedy Club