Listings fpr NBC'S LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS- August 21 â€“ August 28

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and more to appear this week.

LISTINGS FOR NBC'S 'LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' August 21 - August 28

Friday, August 21: Guests Jeff Goldblum (THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Sam Jay (Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning). (OAD 8/12/20)

**Monday, August 24: Guests Sen. Kamala Harris (Sen. of CA) and Pete Carroll (Head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Compete to Create: An Approach to Living and Leading Authentically). (OAD 7/27/20)

**Tuesday, August 25: Guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter ("Be An #ArtsHero") and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: "Got What I Got," Album: 9). (OAD 7/28/20)

**Wednesday, August 26: Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: "Lamb's Wool"). (OAD 8/4/20)

**Thursday, August 27: Guests J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders) and Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, & Kyung Lah (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/6/20)

**Friday, August 28: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). (OAD 8/10/20)

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You