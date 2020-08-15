Listings Announced For A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH August 13-21

All episodes aired earlier this year.

Listings have been announced for A Little Late With Lilly Singh, for August 13-21.

Check out THE LINEUP below!

Thursday, August 13: FORTUNE FEIMSTER plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 1/23/20

Friday, August 14: THOMAS LENNON and AISLING BEA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 12/10/19

**Monday, August 17: LARRY WILMORE and QUINTA BRUNSON plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 5/5/20

**Tuesday, August 18: LANA CONDOR and SOFIA CARSON plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/24/20

**Wednesday, August 19: NIKKI & BRIE BELLA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/10/19

**Thursday, August 20: JOHN CENA and BINDI IRWIN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/13/19

**Friday, August 21: NATALYA NEIDHART, PAIGE and ALEXA BLISS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 3/3/20



These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions.

