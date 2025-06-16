Listen: SMURFS Movie Soundtrack Featuring Rihanna, James Corden, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The SMURFS movie has unveiled its complete soundtrack featuring Tyla’s new track “Everything Goes With Blue." The soundtrack was heralded by Rihanna’s highly praised new song “Friend Of Mine” and “Higher Love” by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania & Subhi.

Other standout collaborations include “It’s My Party” by Shenseea and “Always On The Outside” by James Corden. The movie hits theaters July 18th. Listen to the full soundtrack below.

ABOUT SMURFS:

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. SMURFS features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Marshmello, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

