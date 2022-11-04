Listen: Lindsay Lohan's Full Version of 'Jingle Bell Rock' From FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS

Netflix has released Lindsay Lohan's full version of "Jingle Bell Rock" from their new original holiday film, Falling For Christmas. The film will premiere on November 10.

The film also stars Glee alum Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity.

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The new film was executive produced by Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Jimmy Townsend, David Wulf, Janeen Damian, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Phillips.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: