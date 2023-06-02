Listen: Hear the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Soundtrack

The music video for "Think Pink" was also released.

By:
As the Paramount+ original series GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES reaches its season one finale, Capitol Records is releasing the original soundtrack.

The collection includes 30 original songs created for the series plus “Grease Is the Word,” a modern take on the iconic song “Grease,” which was written by Barry Gibb and performed by Frankie Valli and served as the opening track of the 1978 classic musical film. Executive music producer and GRAMMY® Award nominated songwriter Justin Tranter helmed the music and soundtrack.

The 31-song soundtrack compiles 28 previously released tracks from the series, which have released weekly since the premiere on April 6. Several of them have resonated with fans including the internet favorite “Crushing Me,” sung by Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso, which nails the stomach-flip feeling of a new crush, and the punchy ballad full of powerful vocal runs by Marisa Davila on “I Want More.”

The song “Think Pink” – performed by the cast – debuts in the final episode and sonically honors the closing song of the 1978 classic musical film. Each song heard in the series has been accompanied by a choreographed dance number, led by choreographer Jamal Sims. 

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease.” In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

From Paramount Television Studios, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Minx”), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode. Alethea Jones (“Made for Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces.

Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.



