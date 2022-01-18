Lionsgate Sets RED ROCKET DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date

Premiering in Cannes and nominated for three Gotham Awards, Red Rocket, a darkly funny, live-wire film, arrives March 15 on DVD and Blu-ray from Lionsgate.

Written and directed by Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), the movie features Simon Rex (Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie V, Superhero Movie), Bree Elrod (in her major debut role), and Suzanna Son (feature film debut).

Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) is back home in small-town Texas after burning bridges and flaming out all over Los Angeles. A hustler, operator, and charismatic con man, Mikey quickly learns that no one wants him back. When he meets a teenager working at the local donut shop, he sees his ticket back to the big time, in this darkly funny, live-wire film from acclaimed writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine).

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sean Baker, Cinematographer Drew Daniels, and Actor Simon Rex

Audio Commentary with Film Critic Kat Ellinger

Making Red Rocket