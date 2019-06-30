Lineup Announced For THE BIG STAGE On July 5th On The CW

Jun. 30, 2019  

Elizabeth Stanton (Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) host week five of the new non-competitive television show, THE BIG STAGE, airing on The CW Network with two 30-minute Encore episodes airing July 5, 2019 at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. This week's episodes feature dancers, aerialists, cats, singers and a comedian. The show is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.

This week's episodes will include:

"THE BIG STAGE" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)
"A Twist of the Classics" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: 34th & Phunk (Hip-Hop Dancers from New York, NY); Junru Wang (Pedestal Hand Balancer from Los Angeles, CA); Blake Lewis (Singer Performer from Los Angeles, CA); Ron Pearson (Stand-Up Comedian and Juggler from La Cañada, CA); Lina Liu (Chinese Umbrella Acrobat Spinning Parasols) and
Janice Martin (Aerial Acrobat Violinist from Branson, MO). Hosted byElizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. (Episode #104) (Encore Presentation). Original Airdate 6/14/19.

THE BIG STAGE - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET)
"Fanciful Felines, Elegant Strength, and Tightrope Trampoline" ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)
AMAZING FEATS - THE BIG STAGE is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: The Savitsky Cats (of Los Angeles, CA), Omri & Paulina (of Portland, OR), Cubcakes (of Los Angeles, CA), Elliott Yamin (of Sherman Oaks, CA), Jackie Fabulous (of Valley Village, CA) and Ben Schneider. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by
David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#105). (Encore Presentation). Original airdate 6/28/2019.

To view performance highlights of the July 5th Encore episode from 9:30 - 10:00 p.m., please visit:
https://wbproductions.box.com/s/ayubphlldh3cmrboyuwx3poc5beb6ije



