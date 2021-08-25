Lindsey Sterling to Perform On AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Tonight

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, returns to the "America's Got Talent" stage tonight for a special live performance of her hit song "Crystallize" alongside two-time AGT champion magician Shin Lim. Tune in to the Quarterfinals Results Show at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NBC to watch!

Stirling is currently in the midst of her headlining Artemis U.S. Tour, hailed "a must see," which resumes this Monday, August 30th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and continues through September 10th.

The 35-date cross-country summer outing marks the first time Stirling has performed the tracks off her latest chart-topping album Artemis, including "Love Goes On and On" featuring Amy Lee who joined Stirling onstage at her recent Nashville show, as well as her current standalone single "Lose You Now" in front of an American audience.

Additionally, Stirling has launched a new Facebook Live Audio Room series featuring in-depth conversations on topics ranging from acceptance and loss to dating and more. "Lose You Now," Stirling's recent emotive pop hit about loss and grief with artist, producer, and songwriter Mako, stems from the instrumental-only track "Guardian" off her Artemis album. Since its release earlier this year, "Lose You Now" (BMG) has amassed over 10 million global streams, including nearly 4 million views on the song's moving music video.