Linda Lavin, Cristin Milioti, & More Receive Nominations for 2025 Gotham Television Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced the nominations in twelve competitive award categories for the 2025 Gotham Television Awards, recognizing a range of series, including Adolescence, The Pitt, The Studio as well as performances from Broadway alums Linda Lavin, Cristin Milioti, and Michelle Williams, among others.

Nominees were selected by committees of film and television critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors, and others directly involved in making television will determine the final Gotham Television Awards recipients.

At the inaugural 2024 Gotham Television Awards winners included Baby Reindeer, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Colin from Accounts, and Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. The 2024 ceremony also bestowed tributes on Mariska Hargitay, Peter Morgan, and Lulu Wang.

The Gotham 2025 Television Awards Ceremony will be held live and in person at 7PM on Monday, June 2, 2025 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. In addition to announcing the winners, tributes will be given to Amy Sherman Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Hwang Dong-hyuk, as well as others that will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2025 Gotham Television Award Nominations

Breakthrough Comedy Series

#1 Happy Family USA

Pam Brady, Ramy Youssef, creators; Pam Brady, Andy Campagna, Mona Chalabi, Ravi Nandan, Josh Rabinowitz, Alli Reich, Hallie Sekoff, Ramy Youssef, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)

English Teacher

Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator; Brian Jordan Alvarez, Dave King, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX / Hulu)

Fantasmas

Julio Torres, creator; Alex Bach, Olivia Gerke, Dave McCary, Daniel Powell, Emma Stone, Julio Torres, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Overcompensating

Benito Skinner, creator; Josh Bachove, Matt Dines, Sam French, Alison Goodwin, Jonah Hill, Scott King, Daniel Gray Longino, Alli Reich, Benito Skinner, Charli XCX, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)

The Studio

Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Breakthrough Drama Series

Black Doves

Joe Barton, creator; Joe Barton, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Keira Knightley, executive producers (Netflix)

Forever

Mara Brock Akil, creator; Mara Brock Akil, Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Anthony Hemingway, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, Sara White, executive producers (Netflix)

Matlock

Jennifer Snyder Urman, creator; Kathy Bates, Kat Coiro, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Frank Siracusa, Jennifer Snyder Urman, John Weber, John Will, executive producers (CBS)

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Josep Amorós, Gonzalo García Barcha, Carolina Caicedo, Andrés Calderón, Rodrigo García, Alex García López, Juliana Flórez Luna, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Diego Ramírez Schrempp, executive producers (Netflix)

The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Breakthrough Limited Series

Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Jack Thorne, creators; Philip Barantini, Emily Feller, Dede Gardner, Stephen Graham, Mark Herbert,, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Jack Thorne, Hannah Walters, Nina Wolarsky, executive producers (Netflix)

Dying for Sex

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, creators; Nikki Boyer, Kathy Ciric, Elizabeth Meriwether, Shannon Murphy, Katherine Pope, Kim Rosenstock, Michelle Williams, executive producers (FX / Hulu)

Get Millie Back

Marlon James, creator; Marlon James, Leopoldo Gout, Simon Maxwell, Jami O'Brien, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Penelope

Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, creators; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Shuli Harel, executive producers; (Netflix)

Say Nothing

Joshua Zetumer, creator; Nina Jacobson, Patrick Radden Keefe, Michael Lennox, Monica Levinson, Edward L. McDonnell, Brad Simpson, Joshua Zetumer, executive producers; (FX/Hulu)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Conbody Vs Everybody

Debra Granik, creator; Joslyn Barnes, Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini, Diane Weyermann, executive producers; (Self-distributed)

Hollywood Black

Justin Simien, creator; Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jill Burkhart, Shayla Harris, Jon Kamen, Amy Goodman Kass, Kyle Laursen, Stacey Reiss, Jeffrey Schwarz, Justin Simien, Dave Sirulnick, Forest Whitaker, Michael Wright, executive producers (MGM+)

Omnivore

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Matt Goulding, René Redzepi, creators; Michael Antinoro, Matt Goulding, Ben Liebmann, Collin Orcutt, René Redzepi, Chris Rice, Max Wagner, Mateo Willis, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Ren Faire

Nancy Abraham, Dani Bernfeld, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Lisa Heller, David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Sara Rodriguez,Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Social Studies

Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

Anna Lambe, North of North (Netflix)

Saagar Shaikh, Deli Boys (Hulu)

Benito Skinner, Overcompensating (Amazon Prime Video)

Julio Torres, Fantasmas (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)

Aldis Hodge, Cross (Amazon Prime Video)

Lovie Simone, Forever (Netflix)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Megan Stott, Penelope (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys (Hulu)

Linda Lavin, Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Sean Patton, English Teacher (FX / Hulu)

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Chase Sui Wonders, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO | Max)

James Marsden, Paradise (Hulu)

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix)

Olivia Williams, Dune: Prophecy (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock)

Diego Luna, La Maquina (Hulu)

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast, or Streaming

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Michael Morris, director; Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, producers (Peacock)

Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music

Oz Rodriguez, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, directors; Oz Rodriguez, producer (Peacock)

Pee-wee as Himself

Matt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

Rebel Ridge

Jeremy Saulnier, director; Neil Kopp, Jeremy Saulnier, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (Netflix)

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, director; Eric Macdonald, Derik Murray, Joseph Patel, Stephen Sawchuk, producers (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

Dylan O’Brien, Caddo Lake (HBO | Max)

Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

About The Gothams

The Gotham Film & Media Institute presents two annual awards ceremonies celebrating innovative talent both on-screen and behind the scenes in film and television. As the first major event of both awards seasons, The Gothams shine a spotlight on groundbreaking work while advancing the Institute's year-round mission to support independent storytelling.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Comments

