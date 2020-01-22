Lily Rabe Will Recur on THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

Lily Rabe Will Recur on THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Deadline reports that Lily Rabe has been cast on Barry Jenkins' upcoming adaptation of "The Underground Railroad," from Amazon.

The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood-where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Rabe plays Ethel Wells, Martin's (Damon Herriman) wife and the mother of their daughter.

The series is based on Colson Whitehead's novel of the same name.

Rabe is best known for work on "The Wizard of Lies," "The Undoing," and "Tell Me Your Secrets."

Read the original story on Deadline.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Faster Horses Enlists Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett And Many More For Eighth-Year Festivities
  • Heart Bones Share 'Don't Read The Comments' Single
  • Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz's Quibi Series Gets Title
  • JOURNY Travels to Cuba and India in First-Time Deal with Espresso Media
  • Elohim To Headline 'The Group Therapy Tour' Kicking Off On Feb. 21st
  • THE FORCE Adds Matt Damon to Star
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement