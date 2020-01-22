Lily Rabe Will Recur on THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Deadline reports that Lily Rabe has been cast on Barry Jenkins' upcoming adaptation of "The Underground Railroad," from Amazon.

The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood-where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Rabe plays Ethel Wells, Martin's (Damon Herriman) wife and the mother of their daughter.

The series is based on Colson Whitehead's novel of the same name.

Rabe is best known for work on "The Wizard of Lies," "The Undoing," and "Tell Me Your Secrets."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories