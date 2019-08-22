Liam Neeson Joins Jonathan Hensleigh's THE ICE ROAD

Deadline reports that Liam Neeson will star in Jonathan Hensleigh's action-adventure film The Ice Road.

Neeson plays a 'big-rig' ice road driver who, after a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada, must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Hensleigh is known for directing The Punisher and Kill the Irishman. He's also a screenwriter; he wrote Armageddon, Die Hard with a Vengeance, and Jumanji.

"We are thrilled and fortunate to be working with the extraordinary talents of Liam Neeson and Jonathan Hensleigh and the outstanding creative team they have assembled on this breathtaking adventure story," says CODE Entertainment's Corley and Rosenblatt.

Said Hensleigh: "I've never been able to shake Clouzot's Wages of Fear since I saw it as a kid because of the character emphasis during the action, and The Ice Road is in that tradition. And when it comes to bringing intelligence and soul to an action adventure film, Liam Neeson is incomparable."

Neeson is perhaps best known for playing Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama "Schindler's List." He also played Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." Neeson met his late wife, Natasha Richardson, while performing in "Anna Christie" on Broadway.

Read the original story on Deadline.





