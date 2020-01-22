Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz's Quibi Series Gets Title

Deadline reports that Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz's upcoming thriller has been titled "Most Dangerous Game."

The series will premiere on upcoming short-form streamer Quibi.

The series explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter... but the prey. Waltz plays Miles Seller.

Waltz is best known for his work in films like "Inglorious Basterds" and "Django Unchained." Hemsworth starred in "The Hunger Games" movies.

