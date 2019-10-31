Leslie Mann To Star In Amazon Series THE POWER

In her first major TV role, Leslie Mann is set to star in Amazon's new series The Power, based on Naomi Alderman's book, according to Deadline.

In The Power, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It's hereditary, it's inbuilt, and it can't be TAKEN AWAY from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.

The series hails from Jane Featherstone's Sister Pictures with Reed Morano directing and executive producing. Alderman will adapt the book for the screen, with an all-female writers' room.

The Power will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

The subversive, multi-stranded narrative follows a series of characters including Allie, a vulnerable American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, who revels in her new abilities; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change; and Margot Cleary - Lopez (Mann), Mayor of Seattle; loving wife and doting mother to three kids.

Mann's Margot is a politician on the rise and until now, not only a woman in a man's world, but one with a questionable taste in jackets according to online trolls. Vital, charming and incredibly smart, Margot comes to see that power resides with strength rather than authority. As her career takes flight, it's her husband Rob and daughter Jos who privately feel the effects of her success most keenly; for one of them, where previously there was conflict now comes a greater understanding, and for the other where there was love, comes hurt and betrayal.

Read the original article on Deadline.





