Lena Dunham at Work On New Memoir and Short Story Collection

Girls creator Lena Dunham has revealed that she has two more books on the way.

According to the author, she at at work on a follow-up to her 2014 memoir "Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She's 'Learned'" with a second book of autobiographical essays.

According to Dunham, the new book will be based on the intervening years in which the star battled numerous health conditions, prescription drug addiction, and the end of a long-term relationship.

Dunham has also completed a book of short stories.

She told model Kaia Gerber on her podcast, "I wrote a book of [fictional] short stories that is going to come out. I was going to publish that, but then sort of life - you kind of have to go where your attention is. I was distracted by a lot of personal stuff that was going on: Transitions and health things, and breakups, and so I thought, I have got to write all this down and that became a memoir."





