Lauren Daigle Returns to AMERICAN IDOL for Special Comeback Performance

On Monday, April 19th, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle will return to the "American Idol" stage for a very special Comeback show featuring 10 finalists from last season. In a highlight moment during the telecast, Lauren will be joined with a full band for a special performance of the soulful and upbeat title track from her GRAMMY Award winning album, "Look Up Child."

This is Daigle's first solo performance on "American Idol" since competing on season 11 on FOX. She returned to the show in season 1 on ABC as a mentor for the Top 6 and performed with last season's winner, Just Sam, in the season finale. "American Idol" airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning, platinum certified album Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle has reigned on the Billboard Charts. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart making Daigle the first female artist to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Billboard Album Charts.

In addition, the GRAMMY Award winning crossover hit, "You Say," became the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on the weekly Billboard Hot charts at an incredible 125 weeks and was recently certified 4x-platinum by the RIAA. Daigle has earned seven Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, ten GMA Dove Music Awards and sold-out concert venues all over the world.