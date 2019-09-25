Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill Reprise Their Roles in JURASSIC WORLD 3

Jurassic World 3 has announced some of its returning cast members! According to Variety, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are returning to the world of the dinosaurs in the upcoming film.

The trio appeared in the original film in the series in 1993, and they will reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Alan Grant, respectively.

The casting was announced at an Arclight Hollywood screening of "Jurassic World."

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well. Colin Trevorrow will direct, alongside Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow returning to executive produce. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow.

Jurassic World 3 will be released on June 21, 2021 from Universal.

Read more on Variety.





