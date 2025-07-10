Larry David and the Obamas Join Forces for Historical Comedy Sketch Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oh, Mary! fans, get ready for a new twist on American history. Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David is teaming up with Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama for a currently untitled half-hour sketch comedy limited series honoring America's 250th anniversary in 2026.

The series, developed for HBO and written by David and Jeff Schaffer, will feature David, along with a mix of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM actors and noteworthy guest stars. Schaffer will also serve as director. “The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing," said Schaffer.

“I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David," said Former President Obama, who serves as an executive producer through his Higher Ground company.

The series is executive produced by Larry David and Jeff Schaffer. For Higher Ground, executive producers are Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra, and Ethan Lewis. Higher Ground has produced a range of projects, including the recent apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind” and the acclaimed basketball series “Court of Gold.”