Lady Gaga to Release New Song 'Dead Dance' for WEDNESDAY Season 2 Appearance

To coincide with her appearance in Netflix's Wednesday, Lady Gaga is set to release a brand new song and music video, Variety reports. Titled "Dead Dance," the new song will be released next month and is also expected to appear in Season 2 of the popular Addams Family spinoff.

In the new season, the superstar will play mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, "a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." In June, Gaga appeared at Netflix's official Tudum event, treating audiences to a live medley performance of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra.” Watch a snippet of her performance below.

Season 2 will pick up with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, arrived earlier this year and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.” The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein. Check out a video from a recent concert performance, where Gaga performs "Shallow" while evoking the title song in The Phantom of the Opera. Take a look at her upcoming tour dates below.

The Mayhem Ball Dates

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 29 – London, U.K. – The O2

Sept. 30 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 2 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-Op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena